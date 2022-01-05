Financial adviser, attorney and banker talk shop, community involvement

Chance Franklin

Financial Adviser, Long Driver, Proud Dad of 3

Stifel

Q: What does a typical day look like for you?

Franklin: It starts with rounding the kiddos up for school. I have two girls and a 4-week-old newborn baby boy. When I get to the office its all about taking care of my clients. Its hard to detail an exact day because each day presents something new and challenging. Thats why I enjoy what I do so much, no two days are exactly the same.

Q: How do you help businesses in Southeast Missouri?

Franklin: In Southeast Missouri a handshake and a good word is valuable. Its a game of relationships and caring for others. I mainly work with families but often the husband and wife are business owners. Working together to sure-up their personal financial needs and goals, I provide them not only personal comfort but also more time to focus on their businesses. I feel my responsibility as a financial adviser is to help people remove or separate the emotional elements tied to their personal finances from the complexities of their business. Growing up, my parents were small business owners, and I was able to witness firsthand the hard work and dedication it takes to make that dream come true.

Q: What problem do you help solve?

Franklin: I have the fortunate role in that I get to be a vital part of clients lives for many seasons and often decades. Getting to know people and their families personally is why I love what I do. An analogy I enjoy is an airline pilot does not build the plane, nor can they control the weather, but they are trained in preparing and reacting to conditions. Similarly, as an adviser, I cannot control the financial markets, but I can create a plan to navigate difficult situations and have them arrive safely to a destination (referring to retirement goals).

Q: What is a quote or principle you live by?

Franklin: Everyone is worth your time.

Q: What is your community involvement?

Franklin: I try to volunteer and help whenever I am called. Giving back to the community is a big responsibility. I am an active member of Cape Noon Lions Club. (The CNLC is an international civic organization that focuses on several childrens charities including eyesight and diabetes.) We make some great pancakes for the community every March. Im also a member of Toastmasters here in Cape. (Toastmasters is a public speaking and leadership development club started in 1960.)

Q: What is one of your biggest successes?

Franklin: My wife, kids, family and friends are my greatest success. Family is everything. If I had to think about one thing professionally, getting my BA and MBA all while working a full-time job. It took me longer than most but I was able to pay my way through school incurring zero student debt. Education is a huge goal of mine and still is today. Im currently pursuing the Certified Financial Planner certification. I feel this is extremely important to have for my clients.

Q: Tell me a story about yourself someone may not know.

Franklin: I was an OVC Champion college athlete for one week and one event only. As sort of a goof, I was a walk-on for one competition. It was the 2008 OVC Track & Field Championship. I participated in the javelin event. I was wearing gym shorts and a T-shirt. I took home a bronze medal. I was lucky because my 3rd place finish put the mens team ahead by just enough to secure the overall gold. I still have the championship ring.

Q: Anything else youd like to share?

Franklin: You know when I was a kid leaving for college the world seemed really large. Im from Olive Branch (Illinois) and where I grew up theres about 500 people in the whole town. Being a small-town kid, Cape Girardeau seemed like a huge city and still does  especially during 5 oclock traffic. (He said with a smile.) Living here for almost 15 years now, Ive learned a lot about this town. Southeast Missouri is a great place to live and raise a family. Im honored and humbled to be able to serve as a financial adviser in this community.

Natalie Lorenz

Attorney, Shareholder, Mom to Dawson

Mathis, Marifian & Richter, Ltd.

Q: Where are you from?

Lorenz: Perryville, Missouri.

Q: What does a typical day look like for you?

Lorenz: That changes depending on the day. When I work in our Belleville office I almost exclusively work in litigation. In our Perryville office I also do business planning, estate planning, and many other things. I still split my time between Belleville and Perryville. For instance, yesterday I was in Belleville working on a case. We actually settled over dinner after the deposition.

Q: For those who dont know, what is litigation?

Lorenz: Sure. Litigation is when there is a dispute between parties and one sues the other one. Anytime it gets to the point where there is a court case its called litigation.

Q: Curious, can you tell me about what a deposition is?

Lorenz: Of course. A deposition is kind of what you see on TV but without the courtroom. Its typically in a conference room with the witness. The court reporter is there and so everything is on the record. Basically, you are trying to find out what the witness knows, what they do not know, and who else might be able to shed some light on any issues within the case. It basically gives attorneys a chance to walk into trial with as few surprises as possible.

Q: How do you help businesses in Southeast Missouri?

Lorenz: I help businesses all the time. Whether they need an operating agreement or even help with their HR paperwork or drafting documents and contracts. I think being present and listening to the clients needs is how you help people and businesses.

Q: What is a quote or principle you live by?

Lorenz: One of the things I try to keep in mind whenever I am working on a project is, Dont stop until youre proud. I try to make sure that everything I am putting out into the world is something I am proud of.

Q: What is your community involvement?

Lorenz: I am a member of the Perryville Chamber. I played a role in planning the annual Womens Conference this year. I am the president of Impact 100. It is a women-focused fundraising initiative. It helps us put our money together for a bigger impact. If just one of us gives $500 to a cause it doesnt have as much impact. But when we all give together it can help more people. Since 2018, we have raised over $64,000 for Perry County charities. I am on the board of Perry County Community Foundation. We just honored Lucas Fritsche who built a playground for kids, and specifically, those with special needs. I am also a part of the Kiwanis Club which is all about kids.

Q: Tell me a something about yourself someone may not know.

Lorenz: Im a pretty open book. I used to do gymnastics. My mom owned the gymnastics center in Perryville. When she passed away, we sold it but it is still here today. Now my son (Dawson) goes there.

Q: Does Dawson like tumbling?

Lorenz: Well, he just started last week so he likes it but we will see about next week. (She said with a laugh.)

Q: What is one of your biggest successes?

Lorenz: Its not really one thing. Now I am living the life I used to dream about living. I have a family, job, home and life I have always wanted.

Hailey Bauwens

Mortgage Loan Officer, Proud mom of 3,

People Person

First State Community Bank, Jackson

Q: Where are you from?

Bauwens: Originally Perryville. Both my husband and I are from Perryville.

Q: What does your day to day look like?

Bauwens: Well, our work day doesnt end. Its 24/7. We constantly take calls and texts from our borrowers and Realtors to help them. We work with various affiliates: Realtors, insurance agents, families, etc. to help people with their mortgage loans.

Q: Is there a quote or principle you like to live by?

Bauwens: It doesnt happen overnight. Its a long game. You have to work hard. Success does not happen overnight.

Q: How do you help promote business in SEMO?

Bauwens: We work with people and our place is really helping fill in the gaps. We have to remember we are all working together. We have the tools to help people get there. (Referring to getting a mortgage loan.)

Q: What is your community involvement?

Bauwens: I love random acts of kindness. I like to go to coffee shops and pay for peoples drinks. Not publicly but quietly. Our bank recently helped out the schools here locally with a winter coat donation. We love to bring food to the schools. I am also a part of WIN (Womens Impact Network) through the Jackson chamber.

Q: What is something about you people may not know?

Bauwens: I can use my feet to do a variety of tasks. I can hand things to people, fold clothes, etc.

Q: What is one of your biggest successes?

Bauwens: People who dont know me wont know that I had my daughter very young. She is 8 years old, and I used to not want them to do the math when they knew my age. I got married young, and I am really proud of where me and my family are in life.

Q: Is there anything youd like to add or maybe something I forgot to ask?

Bauwens: I am super thankful for FSCB. When I got the job I never really felt worthy of this opportunity. I really appreciate them seeing something in me I didnt see in myself. I dont have a college education so I just feel honored they gave me this role and trusted me with this position.