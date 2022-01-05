Financial adviser, attorney and banker talk shop, community involvement
Chance Franklin
Financial Adviser, Long Driver, Proud Dad of 3
Stifel
Q: What does a typical day look like for you?
Franklin: It starts with rounding the kiddos up for school. I have two girls and a 4-week-old newborn baby boy. When I get to the office its all about taking care of my clients. Its hard to detail an exact day because each day presents something new and challenging. Thats why I enjoy what I do so much, no two days are exactly the same.
Q: How do you help businesses in Southeast Missouri?
Franklin: In Southeast Missouri a handshake and a good word is valuable. Its a game of relationships and caring for others. I mainly work with families but often the husband and wife are business owners. Working together to sure-up their personal financial needs and goals, I provide them not only personal comfort but also more time to focus on their businesses. I feel my responsibility as a financial adviser is to help people remove or separate the emotional elements tied to their personal finances from the complexities of their business. Growing up, my parents were small business owners, and I was able to witness firsthand the hard work and dedication it takes to make that dream come true.
Q: What problem do you help solve?
Franklin: I have the fortunate role in that I get to be a vital part of clients lives for many seasons and often decades. Getting to know people and their families personally is why I love what I do. An analogy I enjoy is an airline pilot does not build the plane, nor can they control the weather, but they are trained in preparing and reacting to conditions. Similarly, as an adviser, I cannot control the financial markets, but I can create a plan to navigate difficult situations and have them arrive safely to a destination (referring to retirement goals).
Q: What is a quote or principle you live by?
Franklin: Everyone is worth your time.
Q: What is your community involvement?
Franklin: I try to volunteer and help whenever I am called. Giving back to the community is a big responsibility. I am an active member of Cape Noon Lions Club. (The CNLC is an international civic organization that focuses on several childrens charities including eyesight and diabetes.) We make some great pancakes for the community every March. Im also a member of Toastmasters here in Cape. (Toastmasters is a public speaking and leadership development club started in 1960.)
Q: What is one of your biggest successes?
Franklin: My wife, kids, family and friends are my greatest success. Family is everything. If I had to think about one thing professionally, getting my BA and MBA all while working a full-time job. It took me longer than most but I was able to pay my way through school incurring zero student debt. Education is a huge goal of mine and still is today. Im currently pursuing the Certified Financial Planner certification. I feel this is extremely important to have for my clients.
Q: Tell me a story about yourself someone may not know.
Franklin: I was an OVC Champion college athlete for one week and one event only. As sort of a goof, I was a walk-on for one competition. It was the 2008 OVC Track & Field Championship. I participated in the javelin event. I was wearing gym shorts and a T-shirt. I took home a bronze medal. I was lucky because my 3rd place finish put the mens team ahead by just enough to secure the overall gold. I still have the championship ring.
Q: Anything else youd like to share?
Franklin: You know when I was a kid leaving for college the world seemed really large. Im from Olive Branch (Illinois) and where I grew up theres about 500 people in the whole town. Being a small-town kid, Cape Girardeau seemed like a huge city and still does especially during 5 oclock traffic. (He said with a smile.) Living here for almost 15 years now, Ive learned a lot about this town. Southeast Missouri is a great place to live and raise a family. Im honored and humbled to be able to serve as a financial adviser in this community.
Natalie Lorenz
Attorney, Shareholder, Mom to Dawson
Mathis, Marifian & Richter, Ltd.
Q: Where are you from?
Lorenz: Perryville, Missouri.
Q: What does a typical day look like for you?
Lorenz: That changes depending on the day. When I work in our Belleville office I almost exclusively work in litigation. In our Perryville office I also do business planning, estate planning, and many other things. I still split my time between Belleville and Perryville. For instance, yesterday I was in Belleville working on a case. We actually settled over dinner after the deposition.
Q: For those who dont know, what is litigation?
Lorenz: Sure. Litigation is when there is a dispute between parties and one sues the other one. Anytime it gets to the point where there is a court case its called litigation.
Q: Curious, can you tell me about what a deposition is?
Lorenz: Of course. A deposition is kind of what you see on TV but without the courtroom. Its typically in a conference room with the witness. The court reporter is there and so everything is on the record. Basically, you are trying to find out what the witness knows, what they do not know, and who else might be able to shed some light on any issues within the case. It basically gives attorneys a chance to walk into trial with as few surprises as possible.
Q: How do you help businesses in Southeast Missouri?
Lorenz: I help businesses all the time. Whether they need an operating agreement or even help with their HR paperwork or drafting documents and contracts. I think being present and listening to the clients needs is how you help people and businesses.
Q: What is a quote or principle you live by?
Lorenz: One of the things I try to keep in mind whenever I am working on a project is, Dont stop until youre proud. I try to make sure that everything I am putting out into the world is something I am proud of.
Q: What is your community involvement?
Lorenz: I am a member of the Perryville Chamber. I played a role in planning the annual Womens Conference this year. I am the president of Impact 100. It is a women-focused fundraising initiative. It helps us put our money together for a bigger impact. If just one of us gives $500 to a cause it doesnt have as much impact. But when we all give together it can help more people. Since 2018, we have raised over $64,000 for Perry County charities. I am on the board of Perry County Community Foundation. We just honored Lucas Fritsche who built a playground for kids, and specifically, those with special needs. I am also a part of the Kiwanis Club which is all about kids.
Q: Tell me a something about yourself someone may not know.
Lorenz: Im a pretty open book. I used to do gymnastics. My mom owned the gymnastics center in Perryville. When she passed away, we sold it but it is still here today. Now my son (Dawson) goes there.
Q: Does Dawson like tumbling?
Lorenz: Well, he just started last week so he likes it but we will see about next week. (She said with a laugh.)
Q: What is one of your biggest successes?
Lorenz: Its not really one thing. Now I am living the life I used to dream about living. I have a family, job, home and life I have always wanted.
Hailey Bauwens
Mortgage Loan Officer, Proud mom of 3,
People Person
First State Community Bank, Jackson
Q: Where are you from?
Bauwens: Originally Perryville. Both my husband and I are from Perryville.
Q: What does your day to day look like?
Bauwens: Well, our work day doesnt end. Its 24/7. We constantly take calls and texts from our borrowers and Realtors to help them. We work with various affiliates: Realtors, insurance agents, families, etc. to help people with their mortgage loans.
Q: Is there a quote or principle you like to live by?
Bauwens: It doesnt happen overnight. Its a long game. You have to work hard. Success does not happen overnight.
Q: How do you help promote business in SEMO?
Bauwens: We work with people and our place is really helping fill in the gaps. We have to remember we are all working together. We have the tools to help people get there. (Referring to getting a mortgage loan.)
Q: What is your community involvement?
Bauwens: I love random acts of kindness. I like to go to coffee shops and pay for peoples drinks. Not publicly but quietly. Our bank recently helped out the schools here locally with a winter coat donation. We love to bring food to the schools. I am also a part of WIN (Womens Impact Network) through the Jackson chamber.
Q: What is something about you people may not know?
Bauwens: I can use my feet to do a variety of tasks. I can hand things to people, fold clothes, etc.
Q: What is one of your biggest successes?
Bauwens: People who dont know me wont know that I had my daughter very young. She is 8 years old, and I used to not want them to do the math when they knew my age. I got married young, and I am really proud of where me and my family are in life.
Q: Is there anything youd like to add or maybe something I forgot to ask?
Bauwens: I am super thankful for FSCB. When I got the job I never really felt worthy of this opportunity. I really appreciate them seeing something in me I didnt see in myself. I dont have a college education so I just feel honored they gave me this role and trusted me with this position.
Comments
-
Pharmacies grapple with shortage of COVID-19 tests9Those looking for rapid or at-home coronavirus tests may have a long search. In the last few weeks, local and nationally-owned pharmacies and coronavirus test providers have reported shortages of the COVID-19 tests. Derek Palisch, director of...
-
Cape Girardeau Regional Airport sees cancellations, some pandemic related4A total of six scheduled SkyWest flights to and from Cape Girardeau Regional Airport did not fly Sunday and Monday, according to Flight Radar 24. The Sunday flights were impacted by weather and mechanical issues while the Monday cancellations were...
-
Pump station to boost water pressure for east side of Scott City3A new development in Scott City will soon boost water pressure to close to a third of the city's residents. Work has begun to install a water booster pump station to bring residents higher water pressure in the eastern side of Scott City, an area...
-
-
Multiple bidders seek Jackson's City Park bridge workJackson's Board of Aldermen were told in study session Monday no fewer than six bids were received for the Hubble Ford Bridge Replacement Project with a Millersville firm the lowest received at $549,538.50. Putz Construction's bid was $38,504.50...
-
-
Deere family of Sikeston meets goal of spending 1,000 hours outside4After looking at the constant stream of children's TV shows and online activities affecting her kids, Sikeston, Missouri, mother Taylor Deere wanted to see a change. Near the end of last year, Deere set out a plan she found on a blog, for her and...
-
Moroni, Southeast Missouri's representative on House redistricting, confident of deal6The 20-person panel appointed by Gov. Mike Parson charged with redrawing Missouri House legislative districts in light of population realignment in the 2020 U.S. census, has come up with two tentative plans a Democratic version and a Republican...
-
Most read 1/3/22Rejuvenating an institution Cape Girardeau Country ClubThe members of the historic Cape Girardeau Country Club, now in its second century of operation, are facing the future with newfound confidence thanks to a decision made three years ago. The club, which celebrated its 100th year in operation in...
-
Rematch looms in Jackson's 4th aldermanic ward1Steven Lee will again challenge incumbent Joe Bob Baker for the Ward 4 alderman seat this April in the City of Jackson. Baker defeated Lee in June 2020 with 69.5% of the vote in retaining the seat the retired president and owner of B&B Auto Salvage...
-
Cape Girardeau County Commission OKs stormwater plan1Cape Girardeau Countys MS4 (Municipal Separate Storm Sewer System) permit was renewed for a five-year period in October and in accord with the renewal, the County Commission greenlighted the proposed Stormwater Management Plan by unanimous vote...
-
Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda for 1/3/22City of Jackson mayor and Board of Aldermen Regular meeting 6 p.m. today Adoption of agenda n Motion adopting the regular meeting agenda Approval of minutes n Minutes of regular meeting of Dec. 20, 2021 Financial affairs n Motion approving the...
-
Local News 12/31/21Domestic assault results in shooting death of teenager, injury to his mother2SIKESTON, Mo. Police are investing a domestic assault that resulted in the Wednesday shooting of a Sikeston woman and the shooting death of her teenage son. According to Sikeston Department of Public Safety Chief James McMillen, just after 5 p.m....
-
Not-for-profit still has time to rehab downtown building8In September, the City of Cape Girardeau granted a not-for-profit organization 90 days to fix the dilapidated facade of the building that formerly housed Broadway Theatre. Now, more than 90 days after a hearing for the extension was held, the group...
-
2021's big news: COVID-19 continued to dominate headlinesAs 2022 arrives, a look back at some of Southeast Missouri's news from 2021: COVID-19 dominated the news this year, just as it did in 2020, with the virus affecting many facets of day-to-day life. Some of the effects were minor. Wearing a mask....
-
Millersville man in jail on sex charges6A 39-year-old Millersville man was booked into the Cape Girardeau County Jail on Wednesday for sex charges involving a minor. Bryan Reid of Cape Girardeau faces one unclassified felony account of first-degree statutory or attempted rape and two...
-
Omicron variant detected in Cape, Perryville wastewater19Traces of the omicron variant of COVID-19 have been detected in Cape Girardeau's wastewater. The state Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) tested community sewershed samples throughout the week of Dec. 20. Thirty-two of 57 samples from...
-
Wayne Wallingford calls new DOR director's job a 'perfect fit'36State Rep. Wayne Wallingford of Cape Girardeau (R-147) was in Iowa earlier this week visiting for the holidays when he got a call asking him to be in Jefferson City on Wednesday afternoon. The veteran lawmaker was there, named by Gov. Mike Parson...
-
Missouri gas prices remain relatively low, amid analysts' warnings5Missouri is one of 11 states boasting a statewide average gasoline price of less than $3 per gallon, according to the American Automobile Association. The Show Me State, at $2.92, joins Alabama, Arkansas, Kansas, Kentucky, Mississippi, Oklahoma,...
-
Crime show features 2020 assault on youth in downtown Cape Girardeau2An assault in Cape Girardeau captured on a viral Facebook livestream was recently the focus of an episode of "Crimes Gone Viral." Investigation Discovery's TV show featured the 2020 assault of dancer Ethan Hagler in an episode that aired Monday...
-
Sen. Holly Rehder applauds Parson's call for federal tornado help5State Sen. Holly Thompson Rehder of Scott City (R-27) said Wednesday she is "thankful" for Gov. Mike Parson's call this week for a federal disaster declaration following the Dec. 10 tornadoes that swept across six states, including seven counties in...
-
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda for 12-30-21Cape Girardeau County Commission 9 a.m. today 1 Barton Square, Jackson Approval of minutes n Minutes of stated meeting of Dec. 23, 2021 n Minutes from closed session of Dec. 23 Appointments and possible action items n None at this time Discussion...
-
Longtime Cape city attorney Cunningham set to retire Friday4City of Cape Girardeau attorney Eric Cunningham will retire this month after 28 years of service to the city. Cunningham's last official day is Friday. His former assistant, Greg Young, has been appointed interim city attorney as city management...
-
Federal disaster aid sought after storms1Gov. Mike Parson requested Tuesday that the Federal Emergency Management Agency approve a major disaster declaration for Missouri to provide federal assistance to seven Southeast Missouri counties in response to severe storms and deadly tornadoes...
-
Mike Beecher, former KFVS news topper, dies5Former KFVS12 news director Mike Beecher, who led the television station's news team from 1984 to 2000, died Sunday at the age of 76 and is being remembered as a person "who lived and breathed news," according to his one-time colleagues. "He really...
-
Miracle on North Ridge Road: Sikeston firefighters rescue family's dog from fireSIKESTON, Mo. A Christmas miracle came early for one Sikeston family. When Jeannie and Darren Lingle's kitchen caught fire in their North Ridge Road home just before 2:30 p.m. Dec. 15, their beloved pet, Ernie, a Bernese mountain dog poodle, or...
-
Most read 12/29/21Scott County couple wanted for evading law enforcement in custody4BENTON, Mo. A Scott County couple wanted for allegedly evading law enforcement on sex-related charges are now in custody after being located by the U.S. Marshals Service in Sikeston, Missouri. Donald Joseph Tyra, 39, whose last address was listed...
-
Most read 12/28/21Jamie Burger tries again with monuments bill in Jefferson City19State Rep. Jamie Burger of Benton (R-148) doesn't like removing public monuments, even controversial ones, and wants to relieve local governments from the burden of having to make such decisions. Burger's "Right to Remember" bill was pre-filed in...
-
Most read 12/28/21Woman pleads not guilty to boyfriend's murder3Brittany Wilson pleaded not guilty in court Monday to charges involving the alleged murder of her boyfriend on Christmas Eve. Cape Girardeau police arrested Wilson, 32, after a 911 call she made Dec. 24. Officers said Wilson told police she murdered...
Respond to this story
Posting a comment requires a subscription.