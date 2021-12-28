The Bank of Missouri partners with student athletes to bring financial literacy to schools, communities

Southeast Missourian file

Financial literacy has been part of The Bank of Missouris culture for many years. But the organization is now partnering with college athletes to bring an educational program to local schools.

Aaron Panton, regional bank president, told B Magazine that The Bank of Missouri has offered a free online tutorial for several years. Its a simple, self-guided tutorial that allows all users to learn the basics of money.

For example, theres a module on protecting your money, which explains FDIC, the National Credit Union Administration and information security. But there are also more basic elements like good financial habits and finding a management system that works for you.

Panton said in the perfect world everyone would have a certain level of understanding around financial literacy. But statistics show thats not the case.

We look at what are the ways we as a community bank, as an organization, can get that message out there, Panton said. The financial wellness center is really a collection of tools and resources for individuals to get a better understanding around financial literacy, budgeting, saving, planning, and its there for everyone and anyone. But its just the beginning.

This year the bank started a pilot program in Cape Girardeau that combines athletics with financial literacy.

Southeast Missourian file

Southeast Missouri State mens basketball player Chris Harris, who was an All-Ohio Valley Conference selection entering the 2021-22 season, is serving as an intern with The Bank of Missouri to teach the basics of financial literacy to area schools. The program is being offered at no cost to schools, and Panton said the early results have been promising.

Having a college athlete teach the material is important, Panton said. They can relate more to the younger students than your typical banker. And the student athlete serving as a bank intern is also getting value out of the program.

Im a big believer, if Chris [Harris] can get something out of it, we win, Panton said. If Chris is getting something out of it, I know the kids are getting something out of it. And so Ive been very pleased with that. I know Chris would share that he loves it, loves being a part of the bank, loves helping these elementary students get a strong start on understanding money.

The Bank of Missouri is also using one of its own team members, Nita Pickens, a former Louisville basketball player in her own right, to coordinate the program with area schools.

Panton said they are looking to add additional athletes as interns to expand the program going forward. And eventually the goal is to not only help students grow in their understanding of good money habits, but extend the learning to parents through quarterly financial literacy classes.

Were using that as kind of the basis to say, How do we work this out to make a program that can be replicated across the state? Because every one of the markets that were in has a university, and financial literacy is a life skill everyone can use.

To learn more about The Bank of Missouris Financial Wellness Center, visit www.bankofmissouri.com/financial-wellness. Teachers interested in bringing the financial literacy program to their classroom can reach out to Aaron Panton or Nita Pickens at The Bank of Missouri by calling 573-335-3100.