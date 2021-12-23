Federal reps silent as mail delivery to diminish

Editorial

From defense installations to post offices, government officials regularly evaluate and consider which taxpayer-funded facilities to keep open and which to consolidate.

A decade ago, Cape Girardeau's U.S. Postal Service processing and distribution facility came on the chopping block. The idea at the time contended moving the operations to St. Louis would save money and improve service.

Consolidating operations to "improve efficiency" sounds good on its face, and sometimes it works. Thing is, that doesn't always happen. Sometimes, consolidating operations erodes service and costs more.

Consolidating the protein industry in the United States has led to no more than a handful of companies controlling the nation's beef, pork and poultry supply. That consolidation should be able to provide economy-of-scale price savings, too. Bought some bacon lately?

With regard to the Postal Service, consolidating services might do the same thing.

Members of the local American Postal Workers Union have sounded the alarm, contending the federal plan to move operations to St. Louis would not only slow down local mail service but would also result in the loss of 37 local jobs.

Those are 37 Cape Girardeau area men and women with bills to pay and families to support, not to mention the slow-down of service to folks in this region who depend on the U.S. Postal Service to ferry important correspondence and medical prescriptions in a speedy manner.

We reached out to our federal lawmakers to see where they stand on sending Cape Girardeau's mail service to St. Louis, but none responded.

Rep. Jason Smith's representative said the congressman would comment, but pressing matters -- in the U.S. Senate -- got in the way, apparently, as no comment came within a week.

No one in the offices of U.S. Sens. Roy Blunt or Josh Hawley bothered to respond to a request for comment.

So, whether Cape Girardeau loses its mail processing and distribution facility seems to be on the radar of no-one other than the people affected by it.

Taxpayers, Postal Service patrons and Postal Service employees deserve better.