Recent storms a reminder to take severe weather seriously

Editorial

The images coming out of Mayfield, Kentucky, and four other Midwest states affected by last weekend's storms are heartbreaking.

Homes and businesses completely destroyed. More gut-wrenching, the loss of life. Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear announced Friday the number of fatalities had reached 77 people in his state. It's now the deadliest storm in Kentucky history.

Near Caruthersville, Missouri, the Rackley family was devastated by the storms that hammered their small Bootheel town. The Associated Press reported Trey and Meghan Rackley, along with their three daughters, sheltered in a windowless bathroom as the storm ripped through. A tornado splintered their home and killed their daughter Annistyn, a third-grader. Other family members also sustained injuries.

While federal disaster relief efforts will help, private charitable efforts will be key to restoration. There are several charitable efforts underway. We encourage you to find legitimate efforts that are extending relief. The Salvation Army and American Red Cross are two good ones. And we know many churches and faith-based efforts will have outreaches in the days, weeks and months ahead.

These storms are a reminder we should all take severe weather seriously. Have a plan. Know where to take shelter  hopefully a basement or, if not available, an interior room without windows  when severe weather strikes. Have access to a weather radio, emergency weather text alerts such as those available at www.semissourian.com, or other means of information.

We pray for all those affected by the recent storms, that the peace of God fill their hearts and minds, and that healing  physical, structural and emotional  comes as quickly as possible.