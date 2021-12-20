News about Cape and Jackson matters. Sign up for free updates.
Prayer 12-20-21
O Lord Jesus, may we diligently spend time in your Holy Word. Amen.
More to explore
-
Cape Girardeau School District graduation rate surpasses 90%The graduation rate of Cape Girardeau School District seniors has reached the highest it has been in 16 years. According to recent data from the Missouri Department of Education, 91.48% of the district's seniors in the Class of 2021 graduated. The...
-
Many pay their respects to late Missouri State Highway Patrolman1SIKESTON, Mo. Many friends, family and law enforcement officers from around the country congregated at the Sikeston Field House on Friday afternoon to pay their respects to the late Cpl. Lonnie R. Lejeune. A retired Navy chief and trooper with...
-
-
-
Tiny homes now an option for Sikeston residentsSIKESTON, Mo. Sikeston residents now have the option of building tiny homes in areas zoned for manufactured homes. The change comes after the Sikeston City Council adopted specified 2018 International Codes. The adoption of the codes...
-
What's past is prologue - recalling the monstrous 1925 Tri-State Tornado2The "What's Past is Prologue" series, an homage to William Shakespeare's "The Tempest," looks at events of the past that seem to reoccur later with remarkable similarities. Frank Nickell of the Kellerman Foundation for Historic Preservation,...
-
Local TV anchor-reporter finishes in Miss America's top 101Isabelle Hanson, a reporter-anchor for KFVS-TV in Cape Girardeau, finished in the top 10 for Miss America 2022 -- and was named the winner of the talent competition for classical violin -- being awarded a $2,500 scholarship. Miss Alaska, Emma...
-
Council members question financial request process18A seemingly routine Cape Girardeau City Council meeting on Dec. 6 erupted into a heated discussion when talks of a $50,000 appropriation began in the last 30 minutes of the meeting. Robbie Guard, mayor pro tem and Ward 4 representative, announced a...
-
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda for 12-20-21Cape Girardeau City Council 5 p.m. Monday City Hall 401 Independence St. Study session n No action will be taken during the study session Presentations n Recognition of Steven Mirley for retirement from the fire department n Recognition of W. Eric...
-
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda for 12-20-21Cape Girardeau County Commission 9 a.m. Monday 1 Barton Square, Jackson Approval of minutes n Minutes of stated meeting of Dec. 16, 2021 Discussion and possible action n Ameren presentation regarding substations and road crossings n RFP 19-14DEC21...
-
Southeast Missourian to change schedule during Christmas, New Year's holidaysThe Southeast Missourian will change its print publication schedule for two weeks during the Christmas and New Year's holidays. For the week of Dec. 20, the Missourian will publish its normal e-edition on Monday, print and e-edition on Tuesday,...
-
Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda for 12-20-21City of Jackson mayor and Board of Aldermen Regular meeting 6 p.m. Monday Adoption of agenda n Motion adopting the Regular Meeting Agenda Public hearings Hearing to consider the proposed 2022 city of Jackson annual budget, which includes proposed...
-
Board of Governors approves deletion of degree options, passes new strategic plan6Southeast Missouri State University's Board of Governors discussed a new degree option and narrowly approved a new university Strategic Action Plan at their meeting Friday. With a new degree option comes new certifications and deletions of other...
-
Work on EV readiness plan for Southeast Missouri continues; MoDOT projects deal with inflation1A plan to interview 45 "stakeholders" should be completed next month as the Southeast Metropolitan Planning Organization (SEMPO) works on the initial outreach phase of its electric vehicle (EV) readiness plan. SEMPO executive director Alex McElroy...
-
More than 600 to graduate SEMO on SaturdayMore than 600 people will graduate at Southeast Missouri State University in two ceremonies Saturday. The events will be at the Show Me Center, at 1333 N. Sprigg St. in Cape Girardeau. The ceremony for graduates of Arts and Media, Business and...
-
Honoring former GOP elected officials6Mary Kasten listens to stories about former elected officials in the region with other area Republicans at Thursdays annual Christmas party of the three Republican auxiliaries in Cape Girardeau County at the Concourse at 429 Broadview St. in Cape...
-
Resource center to open Saturday for Bootheel tornado victims in HaytiThe American Red Cross of Southeast Missouri and Northeast Arkansas (SEMO NEAR) is partnering with other disaster assistance organizations to open what is being called a "one-stop shop" this weekend for those impacted in the Missouri Bootheel by the...
-
-
Three injured in Bollinger County crash2Three Marble Hill, Missouri, residents sustained injuries in a one-vehicle crash Tuesday night in Bollinger County, Missouri. A Missouri State Highway Patrol report said Lindsey Mell, 26, was driving a 2007 Chevrolet Aveo northbound on Route OO west...
-
Man arrested for alleged drug offensesMissouri State Highway Patrol troopers arrested a Charleston, Missouri, man Tuesday night for various alleged offenses. A Patrol report said Juwanza Ingram, 48, was taken into custody in Scott County for alleged felony possession of a controlled...
-
Charleston woman arrested in Scott CountyMissouri State Highway Patrol troopers arrested a Charleston, Missouri, woman early Wednesday morning for alleged driving while intoxicated in Scott County. A Patrol report said Porsche Pratt, 30, was taken into custody shortly after 1 a.m. for...
-
Photo Gallery 12/17/21Local GOP groups honor former officials at annual Christmas partyThe three Republican Auxiliaries in Cape Girardeau County gathered for the annual Christmas party Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021, at the Concourse at 429 Broadview Street in Cape Girardeau. Area Republicans honored elected officials from the 1980s and...
-
Scott County agencies request funds for equipment upgradesPolice, fire and emergency services agencies in Scott County asked county commissioners Tuesday for American Rescue Plan Act funding to help improve communications among the agencies. Representatives from agencies around the county said upgrading...
-
Aid to those in need Hy-Vee disaster relief team passes through Cape on way to Kentucky4In the aftermath of recent devastating storms, aid and volunteers have poured into the affected areas. One convoy of help in the form of people, water and food passed through Cape Girardeau en route to Mayfield, Kentucky. The Hy-Vee grocery...
-
Fifty years ago this week recalling a devastating Scott City tornado6In the wake of last weekend's fatal twisters that struck six states Arkansas, Illinois, Kentucky, Missouri, Mississippi and Tennessee, killing dozens it is recalled another deadly tornado struck Scott City on Dec. 15, 1971. The Southeast...
-
Curry focuses on business, public safety in run for Cape's Ward 2Business owner Micheal "Crank" Curry strives to defend local businesses and boost public safety if elected to the Cape Girardeau City Council. Curry is among six candidates vying to represent Ward 2 in the southeast portion of the city. The ward's...
-
Most read 12/16/21Salerno's Pizzeria: I found a cheeseburger in paradiseThroughout my career I've had some great mentors. One, a retired marine, exemplified integrity by treating everyone with care, dignity, and respect. He was one of many who set the bar high for the kind of person I wanted to become. I tell his story...
-
Most read 12/15/21Cape Girardeau employees begin move into new City Hall5After years of planning and developing, City of Cape Girardeau employees have begun to move into the new City Hall. Anna Kangas, director of development services for the city, said a phased move into the new facility at 44 N. Lorimier St. has begun....
-
Most read 12/15/21Must-see Christmas displays in Cape Girardeau, JacksonNeed of a little extra holiday cheer this year? Take a night to look at the abundance of Christmas displays around Cape Girardeau and Jackson -- some are classy, elegant and filled with lights; some are more eclectic, technical and filled with...
-
Most read 12/14/21Cape parent alleges Junior High student threatened daughter with knife21A parent at a Cape Girardeau School Board meeting Monday night alleged a male student threatened her 13-year-old daughter with a knife. According to Veronica Langston, a male student in the same class as her daughter at Central Junior High School...
-
Most read 12/14/21Storm victims include Missouri girl, aunt's 'special angel'1Trey and Meghan Rackley and their three daughters sought shelter in a windowless bathroom in their Southeast Missouri home as storms raged across the middle of the country. To prove they were in their "safe space" with the storm approaching Friday...
-
Most read 12/13/21Getting ready for change Magnet receives sobering and encouraging consultant assessment of Cape County economy21Cape Girardeau Area Magnet, the not-for-profit organization that sees as its mission attracting business and industry to Southeast Missouri, anticipates receiving a strategic plan report during the first week of January from the consulting firm...
-
Most read 12/13/21Three shot in Cape; investigation ongoing9Three people were shot late Saturday night in Cape Girardeau. A news release from Cape Girardeau Police Department said officers responded to a report of shots fired in the area of North Frederick and Olive streets just before midnight Saturday...