Artur Express Driver Runs Third St. Judes Marathon

Artur Express Driver Runs Third St. Judes Marathon
Trucking is a sedentary lifestyle. Drivers spend up to 11 hours a day, 6 days a week sitting behind the wheel, which doesnt leave a lot of time for exercise, but Artur Express driver Mickey Wilkerson has found a way to integrate his love of running into his daily life.
I do most of my running around the truck stop and rest area parking lots and try to work in at least 3 days of 2 mile runs during the week. I do my longer runs at home or during 34 resets on the road. I like to stop at the same places so I try to I corporate a 2 mile run during my 30 minute breaks, Wilkerson said.
Wilkerson, 50, has been a truck driver for 22 years. He said he developed his love for running during his time in the Navy.
I came to running marathons and ultra type racing from weight lifting while I was in the Navy. I ran for cardio and started to find that the longer I ran the more stress I relieved. It then grew to how far can I go?' I started out with 5ks then progressed into 10ks then half and full marathons, continued Wilkerson.
He recently completed his third St. Judes marathon. He told Artur Express he started running St. Judes marathons because he was inspired by how the staff treated his cousin when he will ill.
I enjoy running this race because my Cousin was a patient there in the 80s when we were kids. We visited her there a few times and I remember being so amazed at what people were trying to do for those kids, Wilkerson said.
The 26.2 course runs through the hospital. Wilkerson said the race was so impactful, he continued to participate in the marathon and donate to the organization.
Wilkerson, who has been at Artur Express since April of 2021, said driving with Artur Express has allowed him to have a predictable schedule so that he can continue to run and train for marathons.
I live 66 miles from Jackson Missouri. I typically pickup there on Monday morning going to Shippensburg Pa. Then up to Topton or Alburtis Pa going to Oelwein Iowa. Then Ames Iowa to Warrenton Mo. home Saturday afternoon. I run a lot in the big rest area near Greenfield Indiana east of Indianapolis on interstate 70. Another favorite is the rest area east of Columbus Ohio on Interstate 70 before Zanesville. I also run a lot in Bellefonte Pa off Interstate 99 at the Rutters fuel stop. This one is nice and hilly. My favorite trail is in Ellsworth Iowa. There is a paved running path about a quarter of a mile from the Loves there. It runs 3 miles from Ellsworth Iowa to the town of Jewel Iowa. That is exit 133 off interstate 35. I have probably run 100 miles on that trail in the last four years. I can run laps around any parking lot of most truck stops. I have a few night time running shirts with reflectors to make myself seen, Wilkerson explained.
To anyone wanting to improve their health and start exercising, Wilkerson suggests, I would just simply say start, Mickey said. Start walking, riding a bike, or anything that might interest you. Too many people get hung up on a number on a scale and get discouraged right from the start. Find something that you find fun and incorporate it into your lifestyle.
Comments
-
Work on EV readiness plan for Southeast Missouri continues; MoDOT projects deal with inflationA plan to interview 45 "stakeholders" should be completed next month as the Southeast Metropolitan Planning Organization (SEMPO) works on the initial outreach phase of its electric vehicle (EV) readiness plan. SEMPO executive director Alex McElroy...
-
More than 600 to graduate SEMO on SaturdayMore than 600 people will graduate at Southeast Missouri State University in two ceremonies Saturday. The events will be at the Show Me Center, at 1333 N. Sprigg St. in Cape Girardeau. The ceremony for graduates of Arts and Media, Business and...
-
Honoring former GOP elected officials2Mary Kasten listens to stories about former elected officials in the region with other area Republicans at Thursdays annual Christmas party of the three Republican auxiliaries in Cape Girardeau County at the Concourse at 429 Broadview St. in Cape...
-
Resource center to open Saturday for Bootheel tornado victims in HaytiThe American Red Cross of Southeast Missouri and Northeast Arkansas (SEMO NEAR) is partnering with other disaster assistance organizations to open what is being called a "one-stop shop" this weekend for those impacted in the Missouri Bootheel by the...
-
-
Three injured in Bollinger County crash2Three Marble Hill, Missouri, residents sustained injuries in a one-vehicle crash Tuesday night in Bollinger County, Missouri. A Missouri State Highway Patrol report said Lindsey Mell, 26, was driving a 2007 Chevrolet Aveo northbound on Route OO west...
-
Man arrested for alleged drug offensesMissouri State Highway Patrol troopers arrested a Charleston, Missouri, man Tuesday night for various alleged offenses. A Patrol report said Juwanza Ingram, 48, was taken into custody in Scott County for alleged felony possession of a controlled...
-
Charleston woman arrested in Scott CountyMissouri State Highway Patrol troopers arrested a Charleston, Missouri, woman early Wednesday morning for alleged driving while intoxicated in Scott County. A Patrol report said Porsche Pratt, 30, was taken into custody shortly after 1 a.m. for...
-
Photo Gallery 12/17/21Local GOP groups honor former officials at annual Christmas partyThe three Republican Auxiliaries in Cape Girardeau County gathered for the annual Christmas party Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021, at the Concourse at 429 Broadview Street in Cape Girardeau. Area Republicans honored elected officials from the 1980s and...
-
Scott County agencies request funds for equipment upgradesPolice, fire and emergency services agencies in Scott County asked county commissioners Tuesday for American Rescue Plan Act funding to help improve communications among the agencies. Representatives from agencies around the county said upgrading...
-
Aid to those in need Hy-Vee disaster relief team passes through Cape on way to Kentucky4In the aftermath of recent devastating storms, aid and volunteers have poured into the affected areas. One convoy of help in the form of people, water and food passed through Cape Girardeau en route to Mayfield, Kentucky. The Hy-Vee grocery...
-
Fifty years ago this week recalling a devastating Scott City tornado5In the wake of last weekend's fatal twisters that struck six states Arkansas, Illinois, Kentucky, Missouri, Mississippi and Tennessee, killing dozens it is recalled another deadly tornado struck Scott City on Dec. 15, 1971. The Southeast...
-
Curry focuses on business, public safety in run for Cape's Ward 2Business owner Micheal "Crank" Curry strives to defend local businesses and boost public safety if elected to the Cape Girardeau City Council. Curry is among six candidates vying to represent Ward 2 in the southeast portion of the city. The ward's...
-
Cape Girardeau church to give away hams during Christmas week1Several weeks ago, just prior to Thanksgiving, Cape Girardeau's Bethel Assembly of God handed out turkeys at the church's cost as an add-on to the congregation's ongoing commitment to weekly food distribution at Arena Park through the U.S....
-
-
Cape County COVID cases surpass 14,00018Cape Girardeau County's cumulative COVID-19 case count surged past 14,000 in recent days. An update from the county's public health center added 131 new confirmed and probable cases to push the pandemic total number of cases to 14,030 (10,831...
-
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda for 12/16/21Cape Girardeau County Commission 9 a.m. today 1 Barton Square, Jackson Approval of minutes n Minutes of stated meeting of Dec. 13, 2021 n Clossed session minutes from Dec. 13, 2021 Discussion and possible action n Budget hearing for 2022 n KNOWLINK...
-
Ex-mayor Paul Sander files for another aldermanic term in JacksonThis story is updated. Former Jackson Mayor Paul Sander filed the necessary paperwork Friday to run for another two-year term representing the city's 1st Ward. Sander's institutional knowledge of the Cape Girardeau County county-seat community...
-
Cape Girardeau employees begin move into new City Hall5After years of planning and developing, City of Cape Girardeau employees have begun to move into the new City Hall. Anna Kangas, director of development services for the city, said a phased move into the new facility at 44 N. Lorimier St. has begun....
-
St. Ambrose students create school newspaper1Southeast Missouri has a new newspaper. The Blue and Gold, Student Council newspaper of St. Ambrose Catholic School in Chaffee, Missouri, debuted recently, and its staff is happy with the product. "Knowing that I accomplished this was really...
-
Jackson's tornado safe room at Civic Center1In the aftermath of Friday's deadly twisters that struck the Missouri Bootheel, Kentucky and Tennessee, Jackson city officials are reminding residents of the tornado safe room located inside the Jackson Civic Center at 381 E. Deerwood Drive. The...
-
-
Blanchard Elementary ranks high in study on academic growth1Blanchard Elementary "beats the odds," according to a recent study from Saint Louis University An educational research facility within the university highlighted Blanchard Elementary in one of its recent studies. In "Beating the Odds: Student Growth...
-
SoutheastHEALTH to hold 26th annual Sounds of the Season concert this monthSoutheastHEALTH Foundation will soon fill the region with Sounds of the Season, an annual Christmas concert supporting local cancer patients in need. Because of COVID-19, the 26th annual benefit concert will be televised and aired on KFVS12 and KFVS...
-
Must-see Christmas displays in Cape Girardeau, JacksonNeed of a little extra holiday cheer this year? Take a night to look at the abundance of Christmas displays around Cape Girardeau and Jackson -- some are classy, elegant and filled with lights; some are more eclectic, technical and filled with...
-
Cape Girardeau County chooses a new insurance carrier for county buildingsOn the first business day after Friday's deadly tornadoes ripped through portions of the Missouri Bootheel, Arkansas, Illinois and Mayfield, Kentucky -- in the latter's case, heavily damaging the Graves County Courthouse -- the Cape Girardeau County...
-
Most read 12/14/21Cape parent alleges Junior High student threatened daughter with knife21A parent at a Cape Girardeau School Board meeting Monday night alleged a male student threatened her 13-year-old daughter with a knife. According to Veronica Langston, a male student in the same class as her daughter at Central Junior High School...
-
Most read 12/14/21Storm victims include Missouri girl, aunt's 'special angel'1Trey and Meghan Rackley and their three daughters sought shelter in a windowless bathroom in their Southeast Missouri home as storms raged across the middle of the country. To prove they were in their "safe space" with the storm approaching Friday...
-
Most read 12/13/21Getting ready for change Magnet receives sobering and encouraging consultant assessment of Cape County economy19Cape Girardeau Area Magnet, the not-for-profit organization that sees as its mission attracting business and industry to Southeast Missouri, anticipates receiving a strategic plan report during the first week of January from the consulting firm...
-
Most read 12/13/21Three shot in Cape; investigation ongoing9Three people were shot late Saturday night in Cape Girardeau. A news release from Cape Girardeau Police Department said officers responded to a report of shots fired in the area of North Frederick and Olive streets just before midnight Saturday...
-
-
Photo Gallery 12/13/21Lynwood Baptist Church 2021 Christmas Concert in Cape GirardeauLynwood Baptist Church in Cape Girardeau held Lynwoods Christmas Playlist - A Christmas Concert Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, and Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, at the church in Cape Girardeau. The annual Christmas concert featured a variety of classic holiday...
-
Aerial views show devastation in Mayfield, Kentucky1A strong tornado destroyed much of Mayfield, Kentucky, late Friday night. First responders and National Guard troops are combing through rubble for survivors. Officials have suggested dozens may have died in the storm, which was on the ground for...
-
-
COVID-19 patient assaults nurse at local hospital; Charges pending, no serious injuries7Charges are pending against an adult male being treated for COVID-19 at a hospital in Cape Girardeau after he assaulted a female nurse Friday morning. Cape Girardeau Police Department Sgt. Joey Hann said officers responded to a local hospital for a...
Respond to this story
Posting a comment requires a subscription.