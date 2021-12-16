*Menu
Zonta Club of Cape Girardeau Makes Donation to Safe House of Southeast Missouri

User-submitted story by Zonta Club of Cape Girardeau
Thursday, December 16, 2021

Zonta Club of Cape Girardeau recently donated $1,000 to Safe House of Southeast Missouri to support a project designed to help local healthcare providers safely refer victims of domestic violence to the Safe House for services. The project will focus on providers in Cape Girardeau, Bollinger and Scott Counties.

Zonta Club of Cape Girardeau is part of Zonta International, a leading global organization of professionals empowering women worldwide through service and advocacy.

Pictured are Dr. Cheryl Mothes, Zonta Club of Cape Girardeau Advocacy Committee Chair; Jessica Hill, Safe House of Southeast Missouri; and Dr. Heather Cugini, Zonta Club of Cape Girardeau and Southeast OB/GYN at Women First.

