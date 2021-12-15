WRC Group Donates to Southeast Missouri Food Bank

The WRC Group has made a $500 donation to Southeast Missouri Food Bank in Sikeston for the holiday season.

The reinsurance company serves numerous mutual insurance companies in Missouri and is giving back by lending financial support to selected food banks throughout the state. The WRC Groups donations will help provide 9,000 meals to Missouri residents.

For over 90 years, the core of our business has been helping people in their time of need, says Jason Fogg, WRCs Executive Vice President. In that spirit, The WRC Group is proud to support local organizations that are doing so much to help their communities.

Food banks have reported it is challenging to keep up with demand this year due to higher unemployment rates, increased supply chain issues and skyrocketing costs.

* * *

The WRC Group, headquartered in Madison, Wis., provides reinsurance, insurance products, and related services to strengthen the insurance industry. The WRC Group comprises parent company Wisconsin Reinsurance Corporation (WRC) and subsidiaries 1st Auto and Casualty Insurance Company, WRC Agency and Wisconsin Adjusting Service, Inc. (WASI). Founded in 1931, WRC is a property and casualty reinsurance company that serves and provides guidance to mutual insurance companies in Wisconsin, Arkansas, Illinois, Iowa, Missouri and South Dakota. 1st Auto and Casualty Insurance Company offers auto, umbrella, liability and BOP coverage. WRC Agency provides expanded product lines and WASI assists client mutual companies in adjusting their liability claims. For more information, visit www.thewrcgroup.com.