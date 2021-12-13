*Menu
Nabisco gives away World's Largest Christmas Stocking at Walmart

The following story has been submitted by a user of semissourian.com. To submit your own story to the site, click here.
User-submitted story by Valerie Wondrick
Monday, December 13, 2021
Breylynn Warner, 8, was the lucky winner of the 15 foot "World's Largest Christmas Stocking" donated by Nabisco to the Shop with a Hero event at Cape Walmart Supercenter. Valerie Wondrick, SWAH event coordinator, and Tim Spinks, Walmart Supercenter Store Manager, display the stocking filled with toys and Nabisco products.

