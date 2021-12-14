Common sense health measures

Letter to the Editor

Contrary to Linda Reutzel's letter to the editor, I don't believe the average informed citizen would describe all the anti-science, anti-public health, and anti-health care speakers at the county health board meeting as "impressive." Advocating for a goat wormer therapeutic to fight Covid isn't "knowledgeable." Describing face covering and vaccination recommendations as tyranny isn't "articulate." Googling isn't scientific "research." And while the Internet provides a wealth of useful information, it's also where conspiracy theorists claim Elvis isn't dead, the Earth isn't round, and the COVID vaccine isn't safe and effective. Our health board and community have tolerated the vocal, misinformed minority of Facebook scientists for far too long.

Talk to your doctor (a real doctor) and make an informed decision. If your employer requires vaccination/testing then take the shot, get tested, or seek other employment. Those able to receive the vaccine are protecting themselves, their families, neighbors and those who legitimately can't receive the vaccine.

According to Gov. Parson's office (R-MO), the unvaccinated or partially vaccinated account for 87.4% of all cases while just 2% of fully-vaccinated people contracted the virus, and 0.02% of fully-vaccinated people have died. Right here in Cape Girardeau County, over 80% of local COVID hospitalizations are unvaccinated.

I applaud and support the county health board members (other than Mr. Becking whose public health policy stance is a disappointment) for promoting common sense public health measures. I'm also thankful for our health care professionals for providing compassionate care during the pandemic. Thank you all for leading and serving our communities.

CHAD CRAFT, Jackson