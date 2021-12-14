Congratulations to Ford, Waltz

Letter to the Editor

Congratulations to Jerry Ford and J. Fred Waltz on their book celebrating 100 years of the Cape Girardeau Country Club. I can hardly wait to purchase a copy. If I lived in Cape today, my first priority would be to arrange a video camera and interview Jerry and J. Fred. Future generations need to be able to see and hear the amazing stories that these two community leaders have been a part of and witnessed.

From music, to legal, to sports J. Fred and Jerry have been a significant part of Cape Girardeau for more than a half century. They need to be on video tape. It is extremely important for historical purposes. There is no better person do to the interview than Randy Ray, who just finished an amazing 47 year run with KFVS12. Get this done. Cape Girardeau future leaders will be forever grateful.

MIKE SMYTHE, Cincinnati, Ohio