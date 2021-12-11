News about Cape and Jackson matters. Sign up for free updates.
Letter to the Editor
Thanks for honoring LaGrand
Please accept our deepest gratitude on behalf of the Cape Girardeau Fire Department for all of the assistance we received this past week with the passing of Captain Ivan Lagrand. With too many to thank, please know you hold a special place in each of our hearts.
It was our privilege to provide our brother with full firefighter honors. As a member of our Cape Girardeau Fire Department Honor Guard, Ivan would have done the same for any of us if we never returned home.
We sincerely appreciate the support during our time of sorrow. We have a great community; one that Ivan proudly served for 25 years. We as your Cape Girardeau firefighters will continue to proudly serve, just as Ivan would have wanted us to.
RANDY MORRIS JR., fire chief, Cape Girardeau Fire Department, Cape Girardeau
