Cape Walmart gives $2000 to Shop with a Hero

The following story has been submitted by a user of semissourian.com. To submit your own story to the site, click here.
User-submitted story by Valerie Wondrick
Thursday, December 9, 2021
Tim Spinks, Walmart Supercenter Store Manager, gives the Scott City Police Department $2000 for Shop with a Hero held Dec. 7th at the store. The funds were provided through the Walmart Foundation. Shown with Spinks are Sgt. Lawrence Atlas, K-9 Officer Michael Stickel, Detective John Cavaness, Officer Brittany Johnson, and Sgt. Michael Valentine.

