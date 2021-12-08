Harryette Campbell inspired many with her generosity and love for community

Editorial

Occasionally we will hear about an individual who gifts a sizable donation to a charity upon their death. And these are noble efforts of generosity worth commending.

Recently, however, we published a story from our sister newspaper in Sikeston about an area woman who donated $2.355 million collectively to more than 20 charities following her death in late 2020.

Harryette Campbell was a longtime Sikeston resident. She and her brother purchased and operated the Bell City Gin Co. in Bell City, and Campbell also had a farming operation.

Campbells successor trustees announced recently that the generous Southeast Missouri woman left sizable donations to many local, state and national organizations. Among the beneficiaries: Southeast Missouri State University, Girl Scouts of the Heartland, Sikeston Public Library, Sikeston Cultural Development Corp., Freed-Hardeman University, New Madrid County High School Foundation, New Madrid County Library, New Madrid Historical Museum, St. Jude Childrens Research Hospital, Lilbourn Public Library, Boys Town, Sikeston Little Theatre, Delta Xi of Tri Delta Educational Foundation, YMCA of Southeast Missouri, Central Methodist University, Parkinsons Research Foundation, Kenny Rogers Childrens Center, Sikeston PAWS, Tri Delta National Sorority, Bootheel Counseling Services, AARP Foundation and many churches.

Jane Campbell said one of her aunts favorite Bible verses was Luke 12:48: To whom much is given, much will be required.

We didnt know Harryette Campbell, but she clearly lived a long life and made an impact on many. She was generous with her blessings, which will in turn impact many individuals through the organizations she supported. Her generosity has certainly been an inspiration to the many individuals who have followed this story.