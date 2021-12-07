*Menu
St Mary Students Salute Captain LeGrand

User-submitted story by Lisa Simmons
Tuesday, December 7, 2021
Students from St. Mary Cathedral Grade School line Sprigg Street to salute Captain Ivan Legrand and all EMS personnel Tuesday afternoon.

