Christmas Caroling in the Cold!

User-submitted story by Lisa Simmons
Tuesday, December 7, 2021
St Mary School third graders braved the cold today to sing Christmas Carols at the Catholic Social Ministry Food Pantry. Other St Mary's students also sang throughout the morning to the clients who came to the Food Pantry. The Food Pantry is open on Tuesdays and Saturdays from 8:30 -11:30 AM.

