Today in History
Today is Thursday, Dec. 16, the 350th day of 2021. There are 15 days left in the year.
Today's Highlight in History:
On Dec. 16, 1773, the Boston Tea Party took place as American colonists boarded a British ship and dumped more than 300 chests of tea into Boston Harbor to protest tea taxes.
On this date:
In 1653, Oliver Cromwell became lord protector of England, Scotland and Ireland.
In 1811, the first of the powerful New Madrid earthquakes struck the central Mississippi Valley with an estimated magnitude of 7.7.
In 1944, the World War II Battle of the Bulge began as German forces launched a surprise attack against Allied forces through the Ardennes Forest in Belgium and Luxembourg (the Allies were eventually able to turn the Germans back).
In 1950, President Harry S. Truman proclaimed a national state of emergency in order to fight "world conquest by Communist imperialism."
In 1960, 134 people were killed when a United Air Lines DC-8 and a TWA Super Constellation collided over New York City.
In 1982, Environmental Protection Agency head Anne M. Gorsuch became the first Cabinet-level officer to be cited for contempt of Congress for refusing to submit documents requested by a congressional committee.
In 1991, the U.N. General Assembly rescinded its 1975 resolution equating Zionism with racism by a vote of 111-25.
In 2000, President-elect George W. Bush selected Colin Powell to become the first African-American secretary of state.
In 2001, after nine weeks of fighting, Afghan militia leaders claimed control of the last mountain bastion of Osama bin Laden's al-Qaida fighters, but bin Laden himself was nowhere to be seen.
In 2012, President Barack Obama visited Newtown, Connecticut, the scene of the Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre; after meeting privately with victims' families, the president told an evening vigil he would use "whatever power" he had to prevent future shootings.
In 2014, Taliban gunmen stormed a military-run school in the northwestern Pakistan city of Peshawar, killing at least 148 people, mostly children.
In 2019, House Democrats laid out their impeachment case against President Donald Trump; a sweeping report from the House Judiciary Committee said Trump had "betrayed the Nation by abusing his high office to enlist a foreign power in corrupting democratic elections." Boeing said it would temporarily stop producing its grounded 737 Max jet as it struggled to get approval from regulators to put the plane back in the air; it had been grounded since March after two deadly crashes.
Ten years ago: In San Francisco, eight years of being investigated for steroid allegations ended for home run king Barry Bonds with a 30-day sentence to be served at home. (Bonds never served the sentence; his conviction for obstruction of justice was overturned.)
Five years ago: President Barack Obama put Russia's Vladimir Putin on notice that the U.S. could use offensive cyber muscle to retaliate for interference in the U.S. presidential election, his strongest suggestion to date that Putin had been well aware of campaign email hacking. John Glenn's home state and the nation began saying goodbye to the beloved astronaut and former U.S. senator starting with a public viewing of his flag-draped casket inside Ohio's Statehouse rotunda in Columbus.
One year ago: The first COVID-19 vaccinations were underway at U.S. nursing homes, where the virus had killed 110,000 people. Tyson Foods said it had fired seven top managers at its largest pork plant after an investigation confirmed allegations that they had wagered on how many workers at the plant in Iowa would test positive for the coronavirus. (An outbreak centered around the plant infected more than 1,000 employees, at least six of whom died.) Major League Baseball reclassified the Negro Leagues as a major league and said it would count the statistics and records of its 3,400 players as part of major league history.
Today's Birthdays: Civil rights attorney and co-founder of the Southern Poverty Law Center Morris Dees is 85. Actor Joyce Bulifant is 84. Actor Liv Ullmann is 83. CBS news correspondent Lesley Stahl is 80. Pop musician Tony Hicks (The Hollies) is 76. Pop singer Benny Andersson (ABBA) is 75. Rock singer-musician Billy Gibbons (ZZ Top) is 72. Rock musician Bill Bateman (The Blasters) is 70. Actor Xander Berkeley is 66. Actor Alison LaPlaca is 62. Actor Sam Robards is 60. Actor Jon Tenney is 60. Actor Benjamin Bratt is 58. Country singer-songwriter Jeff Carson is 58. Actor-comedian JB Smoove is 56. Actor Miranda Otto is 54. Actor Daniel Cosgrove is 51. R&B singer Michael McCary is 50. Actor Jonathan Scarfe is 46. Actor Krysten Ritter is 40. Actor Zoe Jarman is 39. Country musician Chris Scruggs is 39. Actor Theo James is 37. Actor Amanda Setton is 36. Rock musician Dave Rublin (American Authors) is 35. Actor Hallee Hirsh is 34. Actor Anna Popplewell is 33. Actor Stephan James is 28.
Scott County agencies request funds for equipment upgradesPolice, fire and emergency services agencies in Scott County asked county commissioners Tuesday for American Rescue Plan Act funding to help improve communications among the agencies. Representatives from agencies around the county said upgrading...
Aid to those in need Hy-Vee disaster relief team passes through Cape on way to Kentucky1In the aftermath of recent devastating storms, aid and volunteers have poured into the affected areas. One convoy of help in the form of people, water and food passed through Cape Girardeau en route to Mayfield, Kentucky. The Hy-Vee grocery...
Fifty years ago this week recalling a devastating Scott City tornadoIn the wake of last weekend's fatal twisters that struck six states Arkansas, Illinois, Kentucky, Missouri, Mississippi and Tennessee, killing dozens it is recalled another deadly tornado struck Scott City on Dec. 15, 1971. The Southeast...
Curry focuses on business, public safety in run for Cape's Ward 2Business owner Micheal "Crank" Curry strives to defend local businesses and boost public safety if elected to the Cape Girardeau City Council. Curry is among six candidates vying to represent Ward 2 in the southeast portion of the city. The ward's...
Cape Girardeau church to give away hams during Christmas weekSeveral weeks ago, just prior to Thanksgiving, Cape Girardeau's Bethel Assembly of God handed out turkeys at the church's cost as an add-on to the congregation's ongoing commitment to weekly food distribution at Arena Park through the U.S....
Cape County COVID cases surpass 14,0001Cape Girardeau County's cumulative COVID-19 case count surged past 14,000 in recent days. An update from the county's public health center added 131 new confirmed and probable cases to push the pandemic total number of cases to 14,030 (10,831...
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda for 12/16/21Cape Girardeau County Commission 9 a.m. today 1 Barton Square, Jackson Approval of minutes n Minutes of stated meeting of Dec. 13, 2021 n Clossed session minutes from Dec. 13, 2021 Discussion and possible action n Budget hearing for 2022 n KNOWLINK...
Ex-mayor Paul Sander files for another aldermanic term in JacksonThis story is updated. Former Jackson Mayor Paul Sander filed the necessary paperwork Friday to run for another two-year term representing the city's 1st Ward. Sander's institutional knowledge of the Cape Girardeau County county-seat community...
Cape Girardeau employees begin move into new City Hall5After years of planning and developing, City of Cape Girardeau employees have begun to move into the new City Hall. Anna Kangas, director of development services for the city, said a phased move into the new facility at 44 N. Lorimier St. has begun....
St. Ambrose students create school newspaper1Southeast Missouri has a new newspaper. The Blue and Gold, Student Council newspaper of St. Ambrose Catholic School in Chaffee, Missouri, debuted recently, and its staff is happy with the product. "Knowing that I accomplished this was really...
Jackson's tornado safe room at Civic Center1In the aftermath of Friday's deadly twisters that struck the Missouri Bootheel, Kentucky and Tennessee, Jackson city officials are reminding residents of the tornado safe room located inside the Jackson Civic Center at 381 E. Deerwood Drive. The...
Blanchard Elementary ranks high in study on academic growth1Blanchard Elementary "beats the odds," according to a recent study from Saint Louis University An educational research facility within the university highlighted Blanchard Elementary in one of its recent studies. In "Beating the Odds: Student Growth...
SoutheastHEALTH to hold 26th annual Sounds of the Season concert this monthSoutheastHEALTH Foundation will soon fill the region with Sounds of the Season, an annual Christmas concert supporting local cancer patients in need. Because of COVID-19, the 26th annual benefit concert will be televised and aired on KFVS12 and KFVS...
Must-see Christmas displays in Cape Girardeau, JacksonNeed of a little extra holiday cheer this year? Take a night to look at the abundance of Christmas displays around Cape Girardeau and Jackson -- some are classy, elegant and filled with lights; some are more eclectic, technical and filled with...
Cape Girardeau County chooses a new insurance carrier for county buildingsOn the first business day after Friday's deadly tornadoes ripped through portions of the Missouri Bootheel, Arkansas, Illinois and Mayfield, Kentucky -- in the latter's case, heavily damaging the Graves County Courthouse -- the Cape Girardeau County...
Authorities investigating alleged threats against students in Woodland DistrictState authorities and Woodland School District officials in Marble Hill, Missouri, are investigating two alleged threats against students of the school. A release from Bollinger County (Missouri) Sheriff Casey Graham said law enforcement received...
Helping the region's tornado victims give, but don't go, not yet1Cape Girardeau County Emergency Management Agency director Mark Winkler, acknowledging the charitable spirit of residents in the wake of weekend's deadly tornadoes, made a plea during Monday's regular meeting of the County Commission. "Please do not...
Cape parent alleges Junior High student threatened daughter with knife19A parent at a Cape Girardeau School Board meeting Monday night alleged a male student threatened her 13-year-old daughter with a knife. According to Veronica Langston, a male student in the same class as her daughter at Central Junior High School...
Storm victims include Missouri girl, aunt's 'special angel'1Trey and Meghan Rackley and their three daughters sought shelter in a windowless bathroom in their Southeast Missouri home as storms raged across the middle of the country. To prove they were in their "safe space" with the storm approaching Friday...
GOP groups to honor former officialsArea Republicans will gather Thursday in part to honor former elected officials in the region. The celebration is planned at the annual Christmas party of the three Republican Auxiliaries in Cape Girardeau County. Invited legislators to be honored...
Most read 12/13/21Getting ready for change Magnet receives sobering and encouraging consultant assessment of Cape County economy18Cape Girardeau Area Magnet, the not-for-profit organization that sees as its mission attracting business and industry to Southeast Missouri, anticipates receiving a strategic plan report during the first week of January from the consulting firm...
Local News 12/13/21Three shot in Cape; investigation ongoing9Three people were shot late Saturday night in Cape Girardeau. A news release from Cape Girardeau Police Department said officers responded to a report of shots fired in the area of North Frederick and Olive streets just before midnight Saturday...
Photo Gallery 12/13/21Lynwood Baptist Church 2021 Christmas Concert in Cape GirardeauLynwood Baptist Church in Cape Girardeau held Lynwoods Christmas Playlist - A Christmas Concert Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, and Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, at the church in Cape Girardeau. The annual Christmas concert featured a variety of classic holiday...
Local News 12/12/21Crews search for the missing after devastating tornadoes1By BRUCE SCHREINER and DYLAN LOVAN Associated Press MAYFIELD, Ky. (AP) Rescuers in an increasingly bleak search picked through the tornado-splintered ruins of Kentucky homes and businesses Sunday, including a candle factory that was bustling with...
Aerial views show devastation in Mayfield, Kentucky1A strong tornado destroyed much of Mayfield, Kentucky, late Friday night. First responders and National Guard troops are combing through rubble for survivors. Officials have suggested dozens may have died in the storm, which was on the ground for...
COVID-19 patient assaults nurse at local hospital; Charges pending, no serious injuries7Charges are pending against an adult male being treated for COVID-19 at a hospital in Cape Girardeau after he assaulted a female nurse Friday morning. Cape Girardeau Police Department Sgt. Joey Hann said officers responded to a local hospital for a...
Most read 12/10/21Camping World called 'a shot in the arm' for Scott County12Camping World announced Thursday it will build a 33,000-square-foot SuperCenter in Scott County off Nash Road near the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport with an expected opening in the summer. Camping World Holdings, headquartered in the northern...
Most read 12/9/21Rebuild begins Stadium renovation starts at Southeast Missouri State Universitys Houck Field9Several years in the making, the path to a renovated football stadium on the campus of Southeast Missouri State University cleared a bit Wednesday. Workers began demolishing the south grandstand at Houck Field as part of the first phase of a...
Most read 12/9/21Cape man found dead after early morning fire2The body of a man was found after an early morning fire Wednesday in Cape Girardeau. According to a release from Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office, Arno Raymond Southard, 81, was found dead inside a residence at 4809 Route W after a fire...