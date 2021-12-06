Why remembering Pearl Harbor matters today and for years to come

Editorial

Eighty years ago Tuesday, the United States was attacked at Pearl Harbor by the Japanese naval and air forces. The attack led to 2,403 service member and civilian casualties, along with an additional 1,178 injured. The attack ultimately led the United States into World War II.

President Franklin D. Roosevelt addressed Congress on Dec. 8, 1941, with his "Infamy Speech," where he asked for a declaration of war. The following is a particularly stirring excerpt of the president's address:

"No matter how long it may take us to overcome this premeditated invasion, the American people in their righteous might will win through to absolute victory.

"I believe that I interpret the will of the Congress and of the people when I assert that we will not only defend ourselves to the uttermost, but will make it very certain that this form of treachery shall never again endanger us.

"Hostilities exist. There is no blinking at the fact that our people, our territory, and our interests are in grave danger.

"With confidence in our armed forces, with the unbounding determination of our people, we will gain the inevitable triumph  so help us God."

So why does it matter 80 years later that we remember the events of Dec. 7, 1941?

History matters. Most of us were not alive when the nation was attacked at Pearl Harbor, but it's important future generations know the importance of the event and how it led to the United State's involvement in the Second World War.

Consider also the events of Sept. 11, 2001. Most individuals reading this editorial recall where they were when they saw the planes fly into the twin towers, or the gaping hole in the Pentagon, or the crater left by Flight 93 in Pennsylvania. We lived through it and have a deep emotional connection to it. Then consider today's college students. Most of these young people were not even born on 9/11. Their connection has been relegated to the history books, much as ours has been to Pearl Harbor.

It's important to remember freedom comes with a cost. The American patriotism and sacrifice 80 years ago following the attack at Pearl Harbor played a major force for good in the world. And today, Japan is one of our staunch allies. That legacy of generations prior is worth honoring.