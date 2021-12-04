News about Cape and Jackson matters. Sign up for free updates.
Letter to the Editor
The absence of justice
In spite of the most recent decision in Kenosha, where I feel justice prevailed, within it was a display of how justice has failed. Consider the unrestrained destruction of property -- and life -- by the protesters and rioters that made it necessary for otherwise law-abiding citizens to consider the need to defend themselves. And what goes to trial?
Why did we not see hoards of people on trial for what they did in a mob of violence? Why was the violence not met with greater resistance? The lack of resistance and lack of consequences encouraged what went on there and in other cities.
And so, I find these words fitting from about 3,000 years ago, where Habakkuk describes the same lack of justice in his day. "The law is paralyzed and justice never prevails. The wicked hem in the righteous, so that justice is perverted."
Without a doubt, these words are true for our day. The corrupt are given a pass. The decent are picked at in an all-out effort to destroy. Traditional values are being railroaded. Our land is being turned upside down and those who are in positions to stop it are not doing so.
There is a phrase that stands out from my upbringing -- "Can't never could." I wish more of those who are in these critical positions would have been raised by my mom. Imagine what a handful of people could do if 'can't' was not in their vocabulary.
MIKE JONES, Cape Girardeau
