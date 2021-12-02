Attracting quality workers

Letter to the Editor

I agree with the Southeast Missourian editorial: "City should use windfalls to boost employee pay now." Competitive wages for city employees are long overdue. However, higher wages alone will not solve the city's employee problem.

From my experiences as a high school principal, school district superintendent, and building and code enforcement manager, I learned an employer must focus on the following to attract and retain quality employees:

* Offer competitive wages and benefits. As demonstrated by the current city employee shortage, quality employees will not be attracted to and stay with the city unless they are paid wages comparable to other employers in the area.

Get our Daily Headlines Sent right to your inbox.

* Maintain a positive reputation in the community. When others in the community consistently have positive experiences with city programs, services and personnel, the city will develop a positive reputation in the community. A positive reputation in the community will generate interest in working for the city. This interest will attract quality applicants and more than likely retain quality employees.

* Provide a work environment that values, supports and motivates employees. Competitive wages may attract quality individuals to apply for city positions; creating and maintaining a work environment that values, supports, and motivates employees will encourage quality employees to stay with the city.

Competitive wages, a positive reputation, and a supportive work environment are required to solve the city's employee problem. If the city will remain focused on achieving all three, attracting and retaining quality employees will be less of a challenge.

GARY HILL, Cape Girardeau