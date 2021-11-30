News about Cape and Jackson matters. Sign up for free updates.
Prayer 11-30-21
Lord God, today we celebrate with expectation and hope and know Jesus will return one day. Amen.
Meet Doug Gannon, Cape Girardeau's new director of parks and recreationIt'd be an understatement to say the Cape Girardeau Parks and Recreation has changed since Doug Gannon first entered the department in 1993. Since then, the department has constructed the $12 million SportsPlex, Osage Centre and the...
Cape Jaycees prepare for annual Toybox, Christmas for the Elderly gift deliveriesThe Cape Jaycees are providing gifts to children and seniors in-need in Cape Girardeau again this holiday season. Each year, the service organization raises money throughout for the Toybox and Christmas for the Elderly programs. Toybox, a charity in...
Searchlight to focus on true meaning of Christmas"Searchlight," a multi-sensory event focusing on what the Advent season is all about, is returning to Centenary United Methodist Church in Cape Girardeau this week after a three-year hiatus. There will be two performances, at 6 and 8 p.m. Friday....
Jackson man wins new duck calling championship eventJackson High School graduate Michael Steinmeyer won the World Duck Calling Championship in Stuttgart, Arkansas, in 2019. On Saturday, Steinmeyer took home a more prestigious duck calling award, called "Champion of Champions," during Stuttgart's...
Successful deer harvest for Missouri's young hunters over Thanksgiving weekendPreliminary data released Monday by the Missouri Department of Conservation show the state's late youth portion of the 2021 deer hunting season, Nov. 26 to 28, yielded the second-highest harvest on record. "After a breezy and cold Thanksgiving Day,...
Old Town Cape announces 2021 Parade of Lights awards winnersParticipants from area schools, organizations, clubs and businesses shined bright in Old Town Cape Inc.'s annual Downtown Parade of Lights this past weekend. However, some entries outshined the rest Old Town Cape announced the chosen winners from...
Cape Girardeau County makes IDA, SEMO Port appointmentsThe Cape Girardeau County Commission on Monday made three appointments to the county's seven-person Industrial Development Authority Board (IDA). Jon K. Rust and John Voss were named to six-year terms expiring Dec. 31, 2027. Rust was reappointed to...
State auditor outlines several concerns in Wayne County auditAn audit from the office of State Auditor Nicole Galloway has identified concerns with county government operations in Wayne County. The audit, released Monday, gave Wayne County a rating of "fair." Reports produced from the state auditor's office...
Deborah Young running for Ward 1 Cape Council seat1Effective and efficient services, community meetings, a community action plan: These are all are initiatives Deborah Young hopes to accomplish if elected to Cape Girardeau's Ward 1 City Council seat. Young joins incumbent Dan Presson in the run for...
Ring in the season with holiday-themed events throughout areaIt's as if the clock struck midnight Thanksgiving night and suddenly holiday music began playing in every store, neighbors have put up Christmas lights, garland hangs from downtown light posts. As the classic Christmas song goes, it's the most...
One dead, three injured in Friday afternoon car crash in Butler CountyA Southeast Missouri woman died and three others sustained injuries in a two-vehicle collision Friday along Highway 67, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Rita Overstreet, 59, of Doniphan, Missouri, was killed in the crash that occurred...
Photo Gallery 11/29/21Old Town Cape holds 29th annual Parade of LightsThe 29th Parade of Lights was held Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, through downtown Cape Girardeau. Part of Old Town Cape Inc.s Christmas in Downtown, this year's theme was 'Ringing in the Holidays with Old Town Cape!' Winners of this years Parade of...
Officials assessing health mandates ruling17A Missouri judge ruled Tuesday that health orders implemented by local health departments are unconstitutional. The ruling by Cole County Circuit Court Judge Daniel Green challenges the legality of health departments to mandate mask requirements and...
Area legislators in Missouri's General Assembly applaud Parson joining 'Open Roads'13Southeast Missouri's delegation in the state legislature is unanimous in its support of Gov. Mike Parson's decision to sign the "Operation Open Roads" initiative Monday. The letter supports policies aimed at eliminating supply chain shortages being...
Annual Dexter Christmas Reading to be held Nov. 27 in town's downtown areaDEXTER, Mo. -- Saturday evening the 13th annual Dexter Christmas Reading will take place in downtown Dexter. The reading will be held on Stoddard Street across from Mathis Funeral Home. One of the event's directors, Greg Mathis, said they are...
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda for 11/29/21 meetingCape Girardeau County Commission 9 a.m. today 1 Barton Square, Jackson Communications/reports -- other elected officials n COVID-19 Update: In an effort to keep Cape Girardeau County residents safe and aware regarding the status of the virus,...
Area mother provides Thanksgiving meals in memory of fallen son3When Jarron Terrence Lamar Williams passed away Sept. 7, 2019, his family and friends wanted to keep the 17-year-old Poplar Bluff (Missouri) High School student's memory alive. A total of 19 families will have Thanksgiving Thursday because his...
Removing 'bubble' over Central Municipal Pool one of many pool renovations announced for 202310City of Cape Girardeau Parks and Recreation officials announced Wednesday a plan to start renovations for Central Municipal Pool in March 2023. Depending on contractor costs, renovations may include installing a permanent structure over the pool's...
Photo Gallery 11/26/213rd Annual Old Town Cape Christmas Tree LightingBefore the tree was lit, people gathered for the food trucks, hot chocolate and free s'mores stations provided by Banterra Bank. Live Christmas music was played by the Jerry Ford Ensemble and Christmas carolers. Santa and Mrs. Claus paid a special...
Longtime Sikeston resident gifts more than $2 million to regional not-for-profits6This Thanksgiving more than 20 charities, groups and higher education centers are especially grateful for a Sikeston woman who gifted them $2.355 million collectively following her death late last year. Harryette Campbell, a longtime Sikeston...
Cape Girardeau-based Plaza Tire to merge with Sun Auto by year-endPlaza Tire Service, founded in Cape Girardeau in 1963, has announced it will partner with Tucson, Arizona-based Sun Auto Tire & Service and become a wholly-owned Sun subsidiary by Dec. 31. The addition of Plaza Tire's 70 locations in Missouri,...
Thankful People: Successful business, recovery from health problems make couple thankful6Curt and Penny Johns have four decades of business ownership to be thankful for, but after a significant health scare for each, their gratitude goes much deeper. The couple owns Guy's Big●Tall in Cape Girardeau and will close the store Dec....
Most read 11/23/21Thanksgiving week trash collection for Cape, Jackson, Perryville and Scott CityLocal municipalities have released the following information on trash pickup for the holiday. The City of Cape Girardeau has announced trash and curbside recycling normally picked up Thursday and Friday will instead be picked early Wednesday. All...
Most read 11/22/21City of Jackson business update1The City of Jackson has added 20 businesses that created at least 80 new jobs in the past year, according to Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce vice president Jen Berti in remarks Nov. 15 to Jackson's Board of Aldermen. n Blazin' Car Wash, 3103 E....
Most read 11/22/21The business of sports Jackson woman to help raise money for Princeton athleticsMany people can point to what is colloquially referred to as their personal "tip of the spear," an important life event causing a change in direction. For Melissa Stephens, a 2014 graduate of Jackson High School and an alumnus of Southeast Missouri...