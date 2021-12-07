12 Days of Christmas with Busch Pet Products
Tuesday, December 7, 2021
Busch Pet Products is back at it this holiday season, with their 12 Days of Christmas specials! Check out these amazing in-store offers:
Tuesday, December 7
FREE Plato Pet Treats Energy Bar w/ $15 pre-tax purchase
Wednesday, December 8
BOGO mini-candles and wax melts from Pet House Candles
Thursday, December 9
BOGO FREE cat toys
*no limit, free product of equal or lesser value
Friday, December 10
ALL Primal 32oz Goat Milk (all flavors) -$2.99 (reg. $11.99)
Primal Market Blend Toppers 2lb bag - $4.99 (reg. $9.99)
*limit 4 for each promo
Saturday, December 11
Progressive Bath Package Special:
Buy Package A, get one additional bath FREE
Buy Package B, get two additional baths FREE
Buy Package C, get three additional baths FREE
Sunday, December 12
50% OFF ALL Northwest Naturals dog/cat freeze-dried treats
Monday, December 13
Pure Vita dog/cat food Promo:
$3 OFF small bags
$5 OFF medium bags
$7 OFF large bags
Tuesday, December 14
ALL Pet Clothing 30% OFF
Wednesday, December 15
25% OFF ALL Dog & Cat bedding
Including Molly Mutt covers, Campbell Mattresses, & Cat Trees
Thursday, December 16
Fromm dog/cat food Promo:
$1 OFF all cans
$3 OFF small bags
$5 OFF medium bags
$7 OFF large bags
Friday, December 17
30% OFF ALL Pet Lover Gifts
Including all human apparel, coffee mugs, and household items
Saturday, December 18
30% OFF all Christmas dog and cat toys
Looking for more deals? Busch Pet Products has specials all season long! Check out their Facebook and Instagram, or stop in the store to talk with the highly trained staff theyll be sure to get your furry family members, and pet-lovers checked off your list with the purr-fect gift!