Prayer 11-29-21
O Lord Jesus, may we always remember the reason for the Christmas season. Amen.
Ring in the season with holiday-themed events throughout areaIt's as if the clock struck midnight Thanksgiving night and suddenly holiday music began playing in every store, neighbors have put up Christmas lights, garland hangs from downtown light posts. As the classic Christmas song goes, it's the most...
Deborah Young running for Ward 1 Cape Council seat1Effective and efficient services, community meetings, a community action plan: These are all are initiatives Deborah Young hopes to accomplish if elected to Cape Girardeau's Ward 1 City Council seat. Young joins incumbent Dan Presson in the run for...
One dead, three injured in Friday afternoon car crash in Butler CountyA Southeast Missouri woman died and three others sustained injuries in a two-vehicle collision Friday along Highway 67, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Rita Overstreet, 59, of Doniphan, Missouri, was killed in the crash that occurred...
Photo Gallery 11/29/21Old Town Cape holds 29th annual Parade of LightsThe 29th Parade of Lights was held Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, through downtown Cape Girardeau. Part of Old Town Cape Inc.s Christmas in Downtown, this year's theme was 'Ringing in the Holidays with Old Town Cape!' Winners of this years Parade of...
Officials assessing health mandates ruling17A Missouri judge ruled Tuesday that health orders implemented by local health departments are unconstitutional. The ruling by Cole County Circuit Court Judge Daniel Green challenges the legality of health departments to mandate mask requirements and...
Area legislators in Missouri's General Assembly applaud Parson joining 'Open Roads'11Southeast Missouri's delegation in the state legislature is unanimous in its support of Gov. Mike Parson's decision to sign the "Operation Open Roads" initiative Monday. The letter supports policies aimed at eliminating supply chain shortages being...
This will do nicely
Annual Dexter Christmas Reading to be held Nov. 27 in town's downtown areaDEXTER, Mo. -- Saturday evening the 13th annual Dexter Christmas Reading will take place in downtown Dexter. The reading will be held on Stoddard Street across from Mathis Funeral Home. One of the event's directors, Greg Mathis, said they are...
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda for 11/29/21 meetingCape Girardeau County Commission 9 a.m. today 1 Barton Square, Jackson Communications/reports -- other elected officials n COVID-19 Update: In an effort to keep Cape Girardeau County residents safe and aware regarding the status of the virus,...
Area mother provides Thanksgiving meals in memory of fallen son3When Jarron Terrence Lamar Williams passed away Sept. 7, 2019, his family and friends wanted to keep the 17-year-old Poplar Bluff (Missouri) High School student's memory alive. A total of 19 families will have Thanksgiving Thursday because his...
Removing 'bubble' over Central Municipal Pool one of many pool renovations announced for 202310City of Cape Girardeau Parks and Recreation officials announced Wednesday a plan to start renovations for Central Municipal Pool in March 2023. Depending on contractor costs, renovations may include installing a permanent structure over the pool's...
Photo Gallery 11/26/213rd Annual Old Town Cape Christmas Tree LightingBefore the tree was lit, people gathered for the food trucks, hot chocolate and free s'mores stations provided by Banterra Bank. Live Christmas music was played by the Jerry Ford Ensemble and Christmas carolers. Santa and Mrs. Claus paid a special...
Longtime Sikeston resident gifts more than $2 million to regional not-for-profits6This Thanksgiving more than 20 charities, groups and higher education centers are especially grateful for a Sikeston woman who gifted them $2.355 million collectively following her death late last year. Harryette Campbell, a longtime Sikeston...
Cape Girardeau-based Plaza Tire to merge with Sun Auto by year-endPlaza Tire Service, founded in Cape Girardeau in 1963, has announced it will partner with Tucson, Arizona-based Sun Auto Tire & Service and become a wholly-owned Sun subsidiary by Dec. 31. The addition of Plaza Tire's 70 locations in Missouri,...
Thankful People: Successful business, recovery from health problems make couple thankful6Curt and Penny Johns have four decades of business ownership to be thankful for, but after a significant health scare for each, their gratitude goes much deeper. The couple owns Guy's Big●Tall in Cape Girardeau and will close the store Dec....
What's Past is Prologue: Thanksgiving in times of national trouble2Most of us know the Thanksgiving holiday dates to the time of the Pilgrims and Puritans in the early 17th century. The most familiar precedent for the holiday and there remains a dispute to this day about its initial founding dates to 1621....
Local runner finishes 10th marathon earlier this monthJohn Harding, a St. Louis native, longtime Cape Girardeau resident and lawyer with The Limbaugh Firm, has been running for most of his life. At the age of 58, he completed his 10th New York City Marathon on Nov. 7, and he hopes to do more. Harding...
Parade of Lights returns SundayThe 29th Parade of Lights will begin at 5 p.m. Sunday in Cape Girardeau. Part of Old Town Cape Inc.'s Christmas in Downtown, the parade's theme is "Ringing in the Holidays with Old Town Cape!" The route will begin at the intersection of Broadway and...
Rep. Smith: Biden's petroleum release not a solution for high gas prices37On Tuesday, President Joe Biden announced the Department of Energy will release 50 million barrels of oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve to lower energy costs. The release is an effort to lower prices American consumers see at the pump and...
Cape police investigating Friday report of shots fired5Cape Girardeau police officers are investigating a Friday report of shots fired in the 1000 block of North Henderson Avenue. Officers responded at 4:40 p.m. and located shell casings at the scene. Officers discovered that the east side of a parked...
Local News 11/23/21Missouri legislator Wallingford leads mental health subcommittee, vows legislationState Rep. Wayne Wallingford of Cape Girardeau (R-147) recently finishing chairing more than 16 hours of testimony on mental health treatment options in the State of Missouri. Wallingford, the dean of Southeast Missouri's legislative delegation in...
Local News 11/23/21County to remove communications tower, relocate antenna to Jackson water tankA communications tower at the old Cape Girardeau County Courthouse in Jackson will soon be taken down and the antenna relocated to the top of a water tank in Jackson. According to Mark Winkler, director of emergency management for Cape Girardeau...
Most read 11/23/21Thanksgiving week trash collection for Cape, Jackson, Perryville and Scott CityLocal municipalities have released the following information on trash pickup for the holiday. The City of Cape Girardeau has announced trash and curbside recycling normally picked up Thursday and Friday will instead be picked early Wednesday. All...
Most read 11/22/21City of Jackson business update1The City of Jackson has added 20 businesses that created at least 80 new jobs in the past year, according to Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce vice president Jen Berti in remarks Nov. 15 to Jackson's Board of Aldermen. n Blazin' Car Wash, 3103 E....
Most read 11/22/21The business of sports Jackson woman to help raise money for Princeton athleticsMany people can point to what is colloquially referred to as their personal "tip of the spear," an important life event causing a change in direction. For Melissa Stephens, a 2014 graduate of Jackson High School and an alumnus of Southeast Missouri...