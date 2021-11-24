A street in disrepair

Letter to the Editor

I see where the city has been doing major work on streets such as Good Hope, Forest, Scott, and many more. Yet North West End Boulevard sits in such disrepair. People driving have to swerve to avoid large bumps and residents walking or bicyclists. There are no sidewalks or bike paths. People have to walk on the street because of the many open ditches. When are area residents and motorists going to see improvements to this street?

DIANNE MEYR, Cape Girardeau