Shop Local: Humane Society

Do you want to help a furry friend during the holidays? Every year at the Humane Society of Southeast Missouri, we receive over 2,000 pets who need new homes and families. You can help by adopting a cat, dog, kitten or puppy. You can help by providing a temporary foster home for a pet who needs a little extra care before being adopted. You can help by giving your valuable time volunteering to walk a dog or brush a cat. You can help by donating at semopets.org.

Or, help us make an impact on the lives of shelter pets for years to come. Once again, our donors, Susan and William Bailey (in memory of Susans brother, Chuck), are providing a $250,000 matching donation; if we can raise an additional $250,000 toward the completion of our new Adoption Center, opening in December 2021! We have until the end of January 2022 to raise this. The Baileys match donation of $250,000 and the $250,000 donations provided by our other donors would mean that $500,000 would go toward providing safer and healthier care areas for our adoptable pets.

For more information about all of these ways to help, call (573)334-5837, or visit semopets.org.