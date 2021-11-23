Shop Local: Downtown Cape

Ben Matthews ~ Southeast Missourian

With great shopping, family-friendly activities, and the charm of a Hallmark movie, the holiday season in downtown Cape is magical.

Kick-off the holidays on Nov. 26 at the lighting of the 30-foot Christmas tree in the Vasterling Suites courtyard at the corner of Broadway and Fountain St. One of downtown Capes newest traditions, this magical tree stays lit for the duration of the Christmas season.

Then on Nov. 28, grab your chair, a blanket, and a thermos of hot chocolate and take in the Parade of Lights as it makes its way down Broadway to Main St. Kicking off at 5 pm, the theme of this years event is Ringing in the Holidays in Old Town Cape.

And what is Christmas without a photo with Santa? Get yours taken at the annual Downtown Open House on Dec. 3 and 4. This two-day open house event includes pictures with Santa and the Grinch, childrens activities in Santas Workshop and, horse-drawn wagon rides. Businesses are open with holiday merchandise, in-store deals, and special events.

Still, need to mark some people off your Christmas gift list?

From boutiques to antiques, downtown Cape is full of locally owned and operated businesses offering one-of-a-kind gifts and experiences. If youre looking to purchase local, handcrafted and homemade products, stop by Old Town Capes Holiday Bazaar on Dec. 4 from 10 am to 3 pm on North Fredrick Street.

From dining to shopping to delighting in the magic of Christmas, theres no place like home for the holidays, especially when home is downtown Cape.

Experience it for yourself.