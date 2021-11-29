Today in History
Today is Monday, Nov. 29, the 333rd day of 2021. There are 32 days left in the year.
Today's Highlight in History:
On Nov. 29, 2001, former Beatle George Harrison died in Los Angeles following a battle with cancer; he was 58.
On this date:
In 1864, a Colorado militia killed at least 150 peaceful Cheyenne Indians in the Sand Creek Massacre.
In 1910, British explorer Robert F. Scott's ship Terra Nova set sail from New Zealand, carrying Scott's expedition on its ultimately futile -- as well as fatal -- race to reach the South Pole first.
In 1929, Navy Lt. Cmdr. Richard E. Byrd, pilot Bernt Balchen, radio operator Harold June and photographer Ashley McKinney made the first airplane flight over the South Pole.
In 1947, the U.N. General Assembly passed a resolution calling for the partitioning of Palestine between Arabs and Jews; 33 members, including the United States, voted in favor of the resolution, 13 voted against while 10 abstained. (The plan, rejected by the Arabs, was never implemented.)
In 1961, Enos the chimp was launched from Cape Canaveral aboard the Mercury-Atlas 5 spacecraft, which orbited earth twice before returning.
In 1963, President Lyndon B. Johnson named a commission headed by Earl Warren to investigate the assassination of President John F. Kennedy.
In 1972, the coin-operated video arcade game Pong, created by Atari, made its debut at Andy Capp's Tavern in Sunnyvale, California.
In 1981, film star Natalie Wood drowned in a boating accident off Santa Catalina Island, California, at age 43.
In 1987, a Korean Air 707 jetliner en route from Abu Dhabi to Bangkok was destroyed by a bomb planted by North Korean agents with the loss of all 115 people aboard.
In 2000, bracing the public for more legal wrangling, Vice President Al Gore said in a series of TV interviews that he was prepared to contest the Florida presidential vote until "the middle of December."
In 2008, Indian commandos killed the last remaining gunmen holed up at a luxury Mumbai hotel, ending a 60-hour rampage through India's financial capital by suspected Pakistani-based militants that killed 166 people.
In 2017, "Today" host Matt Lauer was fired for what NBC called "inappropriate sexual behavior" with a colleague; a published report accused him of crude and habitual misconduct with women around the office. Garrison Keillor, who'd entertained public radio listeners for 40 years on "A Prairie Home Companion," was fired by Minnesota Public Radio following allegations of inappropriate workplace behavior.
Ten years ago: Eurozone ministers sent Greece an 8 billion-euro ($10.7 billion) Christmas rescue package to stem an immediate cash crisis. Hard-line Iranian protesters stormed British diplomatic compounds in what began as an apparent state-approved show of anger over the latest Western sanctions to punish Tehran for its nuclear program. American Airlines' parent company, AMR Corp., filed for bankruptcy protection, citing high labor and fuel costs and the weak economy. (American Airlines emerged from bankruptcy protection in December 2013 as it merged with US Airways.)
Five years ago: President-elect Donald Trump continued to fill out his Cabinet, choosing former Goldman Sachs executive Steven Mnuchin (mih-NOO'-shin) as secretary of the Treasury Department, Georgia Rep. Tom Price to oversee the nation's health care system, and Elaine Chao, a former labor secretary and the wife of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, to lead the Department of Transportation. Regional leaders and tens of thousands of Cubans jammed the Plaza of the Revolution in Havana, celebrating the late Fidel Castro on the spot where he delivered fiery speeches to mammoth crowds in the years after he seized power.
One year ago: Mayor Bill de Blasio announced that New York City would reopen its school system to in-person learning, and increase the number of days a week many children attend class, even as the coronavirus pandemic intensified in the city. Nearly 1.2 million people went through U.S. airports, according to the Transportation Security Administration; it was the highest daily number since before the pandemic.
Today's Birthdays: Hall of Fame sportscaster Vin Scully is 94. Blues singer-musician John Mayall is 88. Actor Diane Ladd is 86. Songwriter Mark James is 81. Composer-musician Chuck Mangione is 81. Country singer Jody Miller is 80. Pop singer-musician Felix Cavaliere (The Rascals) is 79. Former Olympic skier Suzy Chaffee is 75. Actor Jeff Fahey is 69. Movie director Joel Coen is 67. Actor-comedian-celebrity judge Howie Mandel is 66. Former Homeland Security Director Janet Napolitano is 64. Former Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel is 62. Actor Cathy Moriarty is 61. Actor Kim Delaney is 60. Actor Tom Sizemore is 60. Actor Andrew McCarthy is 59. Actor Don Cheadle is 57. Actor-producer Neill Barry is 56. Pop singer Jonathan Knight (New Kids on the Block) is 53. Rock musician Martin Carr (Boo Radleys) is 53. Actor Jennifer Elise Cox is 52. Baseball Hall of Famer Mariano Rivera is 52. Actor Larry Joe Campbell is 51. Rock musician Frank Delgado (Deftones) is 51. Actor Paola Turbay is 51. Contemporary Christian singer Crowder is 50. Actor Gena Lee Nolin is 50. Actor Brian Baumgartner is 49. Actor Julian Ovenden is 46. Actor Anna Faris is 45. Gospel singer James Fortune is 44. Actor Lauren German is 43. Rapper The Game is 42. Actor Janina Gavankar is 41. Rock musician Ringo Garza is 40. Actor-comedian John Milhiser is 40. Actor Lucas Black is 39. Actor Diego Boneta is 31. Actor Lovie Simone (TV: "Greenleaf") is 23.
-
Ring in the season with holiday-themed events throughout areaIt's as if the clock struck midnight Thanksgiving night and suddenly holiday music began playing in every store, neighbors have put up Christmas lights, garland hangs from downtown light posts. As the classic Christmas song goes, it's the most...
-
Deborah Young running for Ward 1 Cape Council seat1Effective and efficient services, community meetings, a community action plan: These are all are initiatives Deborah Young hopes to accomplish if elected to Cape Girardeau's Ward 1 City Council seat. Young joins incumbent Dan Presson in the run for...
-
One dead, three injured in Friday afternoon car crash in Butler CountyA Southeast Missouri woman died and three others sustained injuries in a two-vehicle collision Friday along Highway 67, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Rita Overstreet, 59, of Doniphan, Missouri, was killed in the crash that occurred...
-
Photo Gallery 11/29/21Old Town Cape holds 29th annual Parade of LightsThe 29th Parade of Lights was held Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, through downtown Cape Girardeau. Part of Old Town Cape Inc.s Christmas in Downtown, this year's theme was 'Ringing in the Holidays with Old Town Cape!' Winners of this years Parade of...
-
-
Officials assessing health mandates ruling17A Missouri judge ruled Tuesday that health orders implemented by local health departments are unconstitutional. The ruling by Cole County Circuit Court Judge Daniel Green challenges the legality of health departments to mandate mask requirements and...
-
Area legislators in Missouri's General Assembly applaud Parson joining 'Open Roads'11Southeast Missouri's delegation in the state legislature is unanimous in its support of Gov. Mike Parson's decision to sign the "Operation Open Roads" initiative Monday. The letter supports policies aimed at eliminating supply chain shortages being...
-
-
This will do nicely
-
Annual Dexter Christmas Reading to be held Nov. 27 in town's downtown areaDEXTER, Mo. -- Saturday evening the 13th annual Dexter Christmas Reading will take place in downtown Dexter. The reading will be held on Stoddard Street across from Mathis Funeral Home. One of the event's directors, Greg Mathis, said they are...
-
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda for 11/29/21 meetingCape Girardeau County Commission 9 a.m. today 1 Barton Square, Jackson Communications/reports -- other elected officials n COVID-19 Update: In an effort to keep Cape Girardeau County residents safe and aware regarding the status of the virus,...
-
-
-
Area mother provides Thanksgiving meals in memory of fallen son3When Jarron Terrence Lamar Williams passed away Sept. 7, 2019, his family and friends wanted to keep the 17-year-old Poplar Bluff (Missouri) High School student's memory alive. A total of 19 families will have Thanksgiving Thursday because his...
-
Removing 'bubble' over Central Municipal Pool one of many pool renovations announced for 202310City of Cape Girardeau Parks and Recreation officials announced Wednesday a plan to start renovations for Central Municipal Pool in March 2023. Depending on contractor costs, renovations may include installing a permanent structure over the pool's...
-
Photo Gallery 11/26/213rd Annual Old Town Cape Christmas Tree LightingBefore the tree was lit, people gathered for the food trucks, hot chocolate and free s'mores stations provided by Banterra Bank. Live Christmas music was played by the Jerry Ford Ensemble and Christmas carolers. Santa and Mrs. Claus paid a special...
-
Longtime Sikeston resident gifts more than $2 million to regional not-for-profits6This Thanksgiving more than 20 charities, groups and higher education centers are especially grateful for a Sikeston woman who gifted them $2.355 million collectively following her death late last year. Harryette Campbell, a longtime Sikeston...
-
Cape Girardeau-based Plaza Tire to merge with Sun Auto by year-endPlaza Tire Service, founded in Cape Girardeau in 1963, has announced it will partner with Tucson, Arizona-based Sun Auto Tire & Service and become a wholly-owned Sun subsidiary by Dec. 31. The addition of Plaza Tire's 70 locations in Missouri,...
-
Thankful People: Successful business, recovery from health problems make couple thankful6Curt and Penny Johns have four decades of business ownership to be thankful for, but after a significant health scare for each, their gratitude goes much deeper. The couple owns Guy's Big●Tall in Cape Girardeau and will close the store Dec....
-
What's Past is Prologue: Thanksgiving in times of national trouble2Most of us know the Thanksgiving holiday dates to the time of the Pilgrims and Puritans in the early 17th century. The most familiar precedent for the holiday and there remains a dispute to this day about its initial founding dates to 1621....
-
Local runner finishes 10th marathon earlier this monthJohn Harding, a St. Louis native, longtime Cape Girardeau resident and lawyer with The Limbaugh Firm, has been running for most of his life. At the age of 58, he completed his 10th New York City Marathon on Nov. 7, and he hopes to do more. Harding...
-
Parade of Lights returns SundayThe 29th Parade of Lights will begin at 5 p.m. Sunday in Cape Girardeau. Part of Old Town Cape Inc.'s Christmas in Downtown, the parade's theme is "Ringing in the Holidays with Old Town Cape!" The route will begin at the intersection of Broadway and...
-
-
Rep. Smith: Biden's petroleum release not a solution for high gas prices37On Tuesday, President Joe Biden announced the Department of Energy will release 50 million barrels of oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve to lower energy costs. The release is an effort to lower prices American consumers see at the pump and...
-
Cape police investigating Friday report of shots fired5Cape Girardeau police officers are investigating a Friday report of shots fired in the 1000 block of North Henderson Avenue. Officers responded at 4:40 p.m. and located shell casings at the scene. Officers discovered that the east side of a parked...
-
Local News 11/23/21Missouri legislator Wallingford leads mental health subcommittee, vows legislationState Rep. Wayne Wallingford of Cape Girardeau (R-147) recently finishing chairing more than 16 hours of testimony on mental health treatment options in the State of Missouri. Wallingford, the dean of Southeast Missouri's legislative delegation in...
-
Local News 11/23/21County to remove communications tower, relocate antenna to Jackson water tankA communications tower at the old Cape Girardeau County Courthouse in Jackson will soon be taken down and the antenna relocated to the top of a water tank in Jackson. According to Mark Winkler, director of emergency management for Cape Girardeau...
-
Most read 11/23/21Thanksgiving week trash collection for Cape, Jackson, Perryville and Scott CityLocal municipalities have released the following information on trash pickup for the holiday. The City of Cape Girardeau has announced trash and curbside recycling normally picked up Thursday and Friday will instead be picked early Wednesday. All...
-
Most read 11/22/21City of Jackson business update1The City of Jackson has added 20 businesses that created at least 80 new jobs in the past year, according to Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce vice president Jen Berti in remarks Nov. 15 to Jackson's Board of Aldermen. n Blazin' Car Wash, 3103 E....
-
Most read 11/22/21The business of sports Jackson woman to help raise money for Princeton athleticsMany people can point to what is colloquially referred to as their personal "tip of the spear," an important life event causing a change in direction. For Melissa Stephens, a 2014 graduate of Jackson High School and an alumnus of Southeast Missouri...