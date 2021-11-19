News about Cape and Jackson matters. Sign up for free updates.
Prayer 11-19-21
O Lord God, may we meditate each day on your Holy Word. Amen.
More to explore
-
Missouri legislator Rehder talks gas tax, foster care in Scott City Chamber appearance1State Sen. Holly Thompson Rehder of Scott City (R-27) had the recent hike in Missouri's gasoline tax on her mind during remarks Thursday to the Scott City Area Chamber of Commerce's monthly morning coffee meeting. Rehder was among the minority of...
-
United Way of SEMO executive director faces felony DWI chargeUnited Way of Southeast Missouri executive director Elizabeth Shelton will appear in court next week to face a felony DWI charge following a two-vehicle crash in September. According to a probable cause statement written by Cape Girardeau patrolman...
-
SEMO student charged with second-degree rapePaul Raymond Fears, a 22-year-old Southeast Missouri State University student, is facing a felony charge of second-degree rape after a reported incident last month at an off-campus fraternity house. According to court documents, the victim, an adult...
-
Cape Girardeau Salvation Army prepares for holiday seasonWith Thanksgiving right around the corner, Cape Girardeau Salvation Army is gearing up for this year's Christmas Campaign: Hope Marches On. Lt. Lily Reiner from The Salvation Army Cape Girardeau said requests for services are at an all-time high,...
-
About 200 children get COVID vaccine at Cape Middle SchoolAbout 200 doses of the pediatric COVID-19 vaccine were distributed to children ages 5 to 11 at Cape Girardeau Central Middle School on Thursday during a clinic aided by the Cape Girardeau School District, Broadway Pharmacy, John's Pharmacy and the...
-
Cape County Commission reappoints Essner, OKs funds for election upgradeRetired banker Danny Essner was reappointed Thursday by the Cape Girardeau County Commission to a new three-year term of the Enhanced Enterprise Zone Board (EEZ). The seven-member board's job is to advise county commissioners on EEZ matters, to...
-
Patrol IDs suspect in Poplar Bluff officer-involved shootingThe Missouri State Highway Patrol continues to investigate an officer-involved shooting, which occurred just after midnight Wednesday morning on Poplar Bluffs south side. On Thursday, the patrol released the name of the suspect who was killed in...
-
Thankful People: 'Make the Call 22' Project: Scott County man working to prevent veteran suicides2BENTON, Mo. Thankful for the service and sacrifice of Missouri military veterans, a Benton man is trying to keep more of them alive. Ted LeGrand is trying to help struggling veterans by placing suicide prevention signs in every American Legion and...
-
Noting supply-chain worries, Cape church to distribute free turkeys Tuesday1Cape Girardeau's Bethel Assembly of God has been spearheading U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) weekly food distribution for nearly 13 months but for one day next week, the congregation will also hand out some Thanksgiving turkeys at the...
-
Scott City Council to consider putting use tax on April ballots26In April, Scott City voters may see a use tax measure on ballots once again. Scott City Council members will vote at their next meeting Dec. 6 whether to put the use tax back on ballots for the April 5 special election. The use tax failed to pass in...
-
Magnitude 4.0 earthquake rattles area18WILLIAMSVILLE Residents of Southeast Missouri were shaken Wednesday evening when a magnitude 4.0 earthquake struck the region. The quake occurred at 8:53 p.m. and was centered five miles south-southeast of Williamsville, according to data from the...
-
PORCH, Cape Parks and Rec partner to boost programming for South CapeThe PORCH Initiative and City of Cape Girardeau Parks and Recreation Department have partnered together to bring more programs and events to South Cape Girardeau residents. The partnership will bring more events and programs geared for all ages,...
-
Family to donate harvest from Cape managed deer hunt2Michelle and Joey Hessling of Poplar Bluff, Missouri, signed up for the Cape Girardeau managed deer hunt for more than just the hunting experience. They said they plan to donate their first deer harvest when they participate in the hunt next week...
-
Smash 'em: Cape Central Junior High student competes in state esports competitionEighth-grader Wyatt Means, 13, causes his opponent to loose a life while playing in the final bracket of the Super Smash Bros. esports competition Wednesday at Cape Girardeau Junior High School. ...
-
-
Rehder named chairwoman of joint panel to protect kids3State Sen. Holly Thompson Rehder of Scott City (R-27) has been named chairwoman of the Joint Committee on Child Abuse and Neglect on what the senator calls a "tentative" basis. The 14-member panel, made up of members of both the Missouri Senate and...
-
Route O in Scott County closed for culvert workRoute O in Scott County between U.S. 62 and County Road 532 will be closed as Missouri Department of Transportation crews replace a culvert under the roadway, according to a MoDOT news release. The work will begin at 6 a.m. Monday, and the road will...
-
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda for 11/18/21 meetingCape Girardeau County Commission 9 a.m. today 1 Barton Square, Jackson Approval of minutes n Minutes of stated meeting of Nov. 15, 2021 Communications/reports other elected officials n COVID-19 Update: In an effort to keep Cape Girardeau County...
-
Southeast Missourian to change print schedule for Thanksgiving weekThe Southeast Missourian will change its print publication schedule for one week because of the Thanksgiving holiday. The print newspaper will publish Wednesday, Nov. 24, and Saturday, Nov. 27. There will be no papers printed and delivered Tuesday,...
-
St. James Church's People's Shelter puts out call for help as winter nearsFor the volunteers of The People's Shelter at St. James AME Church, the needy who come into the shelter are family. The shelter has provided warmth and food in the basement of St. James AME at 516 North St. in Cape Girardeau since 2018. It opens its...
-
Jackson's mayor tells city aldermen his ideas for use of federal ARP monies8This story is updated. The City of Jackson is in line for a total of $2.9 million in funding from the American Rescue Plan (ARP) -- with roughly half the amount already deposited in the city's coffers in August. The second payment is anticipated in...
-
-
Stoddard County woman named new leader of area American Red Cross chapter1The American Red Cross (ARC) has hired Puxico, Missouri, native Jennifer Sokolowski as executive director of its newly expanded Southeast Missouri/Northern Arkansas (SEMO NEAR) chapter. Sokolowski, who has worked as regional development director for...
-
Cape managed hunt totals 13 harvested deer after 2 weeks11The City of Cape Girardeau announced Monday there have been a total of 13 deer harvested after the second week of the managed deer hunt. Week one brought in six does, two bucks and two donated deers. Week two had one doe, two bucks and one donated...
-
Boil-water advisory issued for parts of Scott City1A precautionary boil-water advisory has been issued for a 48-hour span starting Wednesday in part of Scott City. The affected area is east of Pennington and south of Main Street (all of old Illmo). Residents in the affected area could experience...
-
Most read 11/16/21Jackson company to move into 'spec' building1This story is updated. Midwest Sterilization Corp. will occupy a 50,000-square-foot "speculative" building at 2550 Industrial Lane, just off Route PP. Construction began on the structure in 2017, according to Cape Girardeau Area Magnet interim...
-
Most read 11/15/21Jackson used car dealer on inflation's impact13The cost of used cars and trucks has gone up 26.4% since October 2020, according to the most recent consumer price index (CPI) released Wednesday by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Kody Newkirk, owner of Car Smart used vehicle outlets in...
-
Photo Gallery 11/15/21SEMO Historic Preservation Association 40th anniversary banquetAlumni and current students of Southeast Missouri State University's Historic Preservation major celebrated the 40th anniversary of the program at the Historic Preservation Association's annual banquet Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, in the Wehking Alumni...
-
-
-
Jackson venue turns log cabin into modern three-bedroom house3Former history professor Art Mattingly visited a historic log cabin in Jackson for years, until, one day, he found it had disappeared. The pre-Civil War log house once stood near Old McKendree Chapel in Jackson. Mattingly and his students at...
-
Proposed Cape ordinance may put new intersection at Hwy. 74, Minnesota Ave.15Cape Girardeau City Council will have a first reading Monday for a right-in/right-out only intersection along the westbound traffic lane of Shawnee Parkway near Minnesota Avenue. The proposed intersection will give motorists easier navigation to...
-
Most read 11/12/21Shots fired on Broadway Thursday; no victims, witnesses11Cape Girardeau Police officers responded Thursday evening to a report of shots fired in the area of Broadway and Fountain streets in Cape Girardeau. CGPD Sgt. Joey Hann said officers responded to a report of shots fired and a report of people...
-
Most read 11/12/21Harps, Schnucks weigh in on consumer prices following steep inflationary rise12Terry Snider, meat team leader at Harps Food Store in Jackson, said Wednesday he is witnessing firsthand the combined impact of the spike in inflation, supply chain problems and increased demand. There are "lots of shortages," Snider said. Snider...