*Menu
Search
Submit
Newsletters
E-Edition
Southeast Missourian

Shop Local: Christmas at Grandmas House

Sponsored Content

Sunday, November 28, 2021

Make 2021 your year to visit one of the most unique handcrafted businesses youll find in our area!

Christmas at Grandmas House features the best of the best from Village Designs. A wide array of gift items - glass ornaments, metal art, pottery, candles, jewelry  certain to delight the most challenging on your gift list!

Grandmas House is the Christmas Shop next to Village Designs workshop located in Daisy, MO. Its a special shop that is well worth the visit. Homebaked goods and fresh coffee will be waiting for you!

Open daily until December 24 (Closed Thanksgiving Day)

Mon. Sat.: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sun.: 1 to 4 p.m.

310 State Hwy AA, Daisy MO 63743

(573) 266-3642

www.villagedesigns.com