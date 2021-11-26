Shop Local: Meier Horseshoe Pines Tree Farm and Christmas Shop
If you are looking for a unique Christmas experience, Meier Horseshoe Pines Tree Farm and Christmas Shop is it!
Since 1988, families from throughout the area have enjoyed personally selecting their family Christmas tree. The draft horse teams are always a hit each year with families as they head out to find the perfect tree.
At the Christmas Shop, you will find a wide assortment of ornaments, decorations, locally made products, and some of the best baked goods youll find anywhere! Fresh wreaths, roping, grave blankets, arrangements, and swags are also available for purchase throughout the Christmas holiday season.
Make plans for your family to visit the tree farm and Christmas Shop this holiday season!
Address 2146 County Rd. 330, Jackson, MO
Website www.MeierHorseShoePines.com
