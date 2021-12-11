Shop Local: Kenny Lee Jeweler

Kenny Lee Jeweler has been serving Cape County for 25 years, providing beautiful, quality fine jewelry. Store owner, Kenny Lee, has been in the jewelry business for 42 years and has the experience to select the best stones and do the difficult repair work.

This Christmas, drop in and shop for that special someone on your list. Choose from earrings, pendants, charms, cocktail rings, bracelets, engagement rings, wedding ring sets in yellow or white gold, set with precious gemstones or diamonds.

He also carries mens and womens watches, gold chains, and charms.

Kenny Lee provides expert jewelry repair and watch battery changes. Trusted, proven quality repair work and reliable quality jewelry are the reasons people come back again and again. Stop in and see Kenny  youll be glad you did.