14 year old Sedgewickville boy makes it to MLB World Series for Pitch, Hit and Run

Braeden Hays age 14 from Sedgewickville, MO, freshman at Meadow Heights High School, attended Game 4 of the MLB World Series in Atlanta, GA. He participated in Pitch, Hit, Run sponsored by MLB and was the St. Louis Cardinal champion. His scores were compared with all the other major league ballclubs competitors and the top 3 competitors moved on the finals which was held during the World Series during game 4. Along with World Series tickets, he was also given plane tickets, hotel accommodations, and lots of baseball gear.