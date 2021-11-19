Shop Local: Jayson Jewelers

Jayson Jewelers, located in the heart of Downtown Cape Girardeau, will make your holiday season brighter than ever this year! You will find the most unique selection of fine jewelry, loose gems, colored stones, sterling silver, freshwater pearls, along with the latest from customer favorites, Mariana, Pandora and so much more!

Available Black Friday and running through Nov. 30, receive 30% off your Pandora purchase. See store for complete details, some exclusions apply.

Whether youre a new customer or youve enjoyed being one of Jayson Jewelers many long-standing customers over the past 37 years, know that youll find an extensive selection of fine jewelry. Jayne and the entire Jayson Jewelers team are ready to help you find your next sparkling treasure!

Follow Jayson Jewelers on Facebook and Instagram for specials featured in their 12 Days of Christmas - Nov. 29  Dec. 11. Special pricing on select items, while supplies last!

Visit Jayson Jewelers to find that one of a kind holiday gift!

Holiday Store Hours

Mon.: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tues.  Fri.: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Saturday: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Downtown Open House: Friday, Dec. 3 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Extended Holiday Hours

Dec. 13  Dec. 23

Mon.  Fri.: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Sat.: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Christmas Eve  Open 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

jaysonjewelers.com

(573) 334-8711 - (Call or text)

www.facebook.com/JaysonJewelers

www.instagram.com/JaysonJewelers