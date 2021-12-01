Shop Local: Belle Ever After Boutique

With Belle Ever After, shopping will never be the same again! Have the most enjoyable shopping experience and create lasting relationships to become part of the Belle Family! Shop our hand-selected clothing and accessories that will help you feel confident and beautiful!

Belle Ever After is SOOO much more than clothes. YES, we have cute clothes, but we are about building a community of confident, loving individuals!

This crazy idea all started with a mother and daughters love for fashion. We wanted to help women feel confident and beautiful in their own skin. Aside from our passion for clothing and all things fashion, we LOVE helping build women up! We're all beautiful in our own way, sometimes we just lack confidence and need a little help showing our inner beauty. We can help you boost that confidence to make you feel as beautiful as you truly are.

Belle Ever After is a family-owned business that operates in-store and online. We are in the beautiful historic district in downtown Ste. Genevieve, MO at 1 South Main St. and downtown in Old Town Cape Girardeau, MO at 407 Broadway St.