Shop Local: Cape Girardeau Public Schools Foundation

We all want the excitement of the holiday season to carry over with fun events to look forward to. Cape Girardeau Public Schools Foundation is planning to deliver just that with the Penguin Party. This party is not only a rockin good time with a great band and great food, it also is a fundraiser for the Foundation in order to provide many of the necessities the district cannot afford.

Join your fellow supporters of the Cape District, donned in black and white attire, on Sat., Feb. 12, 2022 at the Drury Plaza and dance to the music of Gen X. Enjoy both the silent and the live auction and come away with great memories and maybe a few great purchases for a good cause.

And know that you are helping the foundation fund multiple projects including feeding the students of our district through several programs in order for our children to be concerned about things other than a growling stomach.

Tickets can be purchased online at www.foundation.capetigers.com, or by contacting Amy McDonald, Executive Director, Cape Girardeau Public Schools Foundation, 301 N. Clark, Cape Girardeau, 573-651-0555, foundation@capetigers.com.