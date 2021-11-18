Christmas cheer coming to downtown Cape beginning Thanksgiving weekend

Cape Girardeau's downtown is starting to look more festive with garland and lights going up. And starting Thanksgiving weekend, Old Town Cape will kick off the Christmas season with several family-friendly events sure to put you in the holiday spirit.

Liz Haynes, executive director of Old Town Cape, said the lineup for this year's Christmas in Downtown has been expanded and enhanced.

"It'll be a full holiday season with all kinds of events going on in the community, and we just really hope people will get out, shop local, support small businesses and enjoy the festive holiday season with all of these different events," Haynes said.

The season begins with the third annual Christmas Tree Lighting from 5 to 7 p.m. Nov. 26 in the Vasterling Suites Courtyard. Spectators can watch Santa and Mrs. Claus light the 30-foot Christmas tree that will be housed in the courtyard throughout the Christmas season.

Haynes said the Christmas Tree Lighting event is reaching new heights this year with fire pits, free s'mores stations, hot chocolate, food trucks, and performances by the Jerry Ford Ensemble and Christmas carolers.

Downtown Cape Girardeau will be decorated, but Haynes said Old Town Cape is adding more Christmas decorations so "it will look even more like a Hallmark movie."

"Our downtown is a pretty magical place during the holidays," Haynes said. "It's kind of a sight to see. We have folks come from all around the region just to drive around and check out the decorations in downtown Cape, so it's nice to have that type of a destination for folks around the holidays."

Small Business Saturday will be held Nov. 27.

Members of Old Town Cape will roam downtown handing out "Shop Small" gear to shoppers.

Haynes said Old Town Cape is offering a new way to support local businesses and a chance to win gift cards to downtown businesses with the Downtown Shopping Spree from Nov. 27 through Dec. 4.

"We're switching things up a little bit this year with this event," Haynes said. "Folks in the community have the opportunity to enter up to seven entries into a raffle for two $500 shopping sprees."

Participating businesses will be given a QR code to place either inside their business or on their storefront, and downtown holiday shoppers can enter to win by scanning the QR code at a business within one of the six sectors listed in the "Downtown Guides: Arts and Attractions, Retail, Dining and Nightlife, Services, Worship and Lodging," and filling out their information.

Haynes said a list of all participating businesses will be posted on the Old Town Cape Facebook page.

The other way to enter is by spending $250 within the Old Town Cape district during the week. Participants must bring receipts to the Old Town Cape office or email them to info@oldtowncape.org for proof of purchase.

Haynes said two winners for the $500 shopping sprees will be drawn the following week.

After its cancellation last year, the 29th annual Downtown Christmas Parade of Lights will shine bright from 5 to 7 p.m. Nov. 28.

The theme for the 2021 parade is "Ringing in the Holidays with Old Town Cape," which will begin at the entrance of Capaha Park at the intersection of Broadway and North West End Boulevard, continue east along Broadway toward the Mississippi River, turn right onto Main Street and end in the parking lot of Hutson's Big Sandy Furniture at 43 S. Main St.

The annual Downtown Holiday Open House will be held from 5 to 9 p.m. Dec. 3 and from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 4.

The family-friendly open house will include horse-drawn wagon rides and photos with Santa, the Grinch and Santa's Workshop  the latter of which will be in the Vasterling Suites Courtyard and feature children's activities by Discovery Playhouse.

Haynes said participating businesses will also be decorated and offer special events, holiday merchandise and in-store deals.

The festivities will wrap up with the third annual Holiday Bazaar from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 4.

Haynes said the event will feature fan-favorite vendors from Cape Riverfront Market as well as new seasonal vendors, offering locally-grown, handcrafted and homemade products such as winter produce, baked goods, candies and artisan crafts. Vendors will also accept holiday baking orders and orders for customized gifts.

"A lot of these events are part of an effort to encourage the community to shop local and visit all of our local downtown businesses because that really supports their livelihoods and makes for a stronger, more resilient community," Haynes said. "We're really looking forward to a busy, bustling season as people regain some sense of normalcy in their lives and start to get into the holiday spirit."

For more information on Old Town Cape's Christmas in Downtown season and events, visit www.downtowncapegirardeau.com/holidays or www.facebook.com/oldtowncape.