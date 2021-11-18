Thankful People: 'Make the Call 22' Project: Scott County man working to prevent veteran suicides

Leonna Heuring ~ Standard Democrat

BENTON, Mo.  Thankful for the service and sacrifice of Missouri military veterans, a Benton man is trying to keep more of them alive.

Ted LeGrand is trying to help struggling veterans by placing suicide prevention signs in every American Legion and VFW hall in Missouri.

The signs the retired school teacher wants to place aren't just any signs; they're ones he's designed himself and depict praying hands, military boots, dog tags and the Cavalry crosses, along with the phrase: "Make the Call 22" and the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline phone number.

"The way this came about is I do stained glass, and I just had this idea one time about suicides and veterans," LeGrand said. "There's an average of about 22 veterans a day who take their lives across the country."

In addition to placing signs in every Legion and VFW hall in the state, LeGrand's goals are to help veterans who may be giving up and feel hopeless; raise awareness about the veterans suicide line; and encourage veterans to call the suicide line or to call a buddy, he said.

The rate of suicide among veterans is 1.5 times higher than the general population, and suicide rates among older veterans is especially high, he said.

Get our Daily Headlines Sent right to your inbox.

"I just thought: Is there something I can do that might get the word out  that there's a place they can call for help?" LeGrand said. "I'm thinking of the guy who's sitting in the VFW and having a beer, and he's really thinking about things and it's starting to weigh on him and he looks up and sees that number."

LeGrand taught special education and social studies in the Leopold School District, retired and then worked six years at Food Giant locations in Sikeston and Miner, Missouri. While he did not serve in the military, he said he does have friends who served in Vietnam.

"The signs are not just for a veteran who may be thinking about suicide," LeGrand said. "It's also to alert people who are veterans to call their buddies once in a while. ... Aside from the normal things and so I just encourage people to call a buddy if they can."

LeGrand's effort, which is called "Make the Call 22," is his way of giving back to the veteran community, he said.

LeGrand's father, the late Gilbert LeGrand, was a 50-year charter member of the Benton Legion, and his 96-year-old mother, Mildred LeGrand, is a 70-year member of the auxiliary.

"My grandfather donated the property for the American Legion in Benton, and a while back, they disbanded and they let the property go back to our family," LeGrand said.

LeGrand said he's just getting started with his effort, but already he has set up booths at Benton Neighbor Days, Morley Fall Festival, Scott Central Arts and Crafts Fair and the Sikeston American Legion Cotton Carnival.

"The response has always been great," LeGrand said. "I always put the Make the Call 22 sign up on an easel, and I explain what I'm doing."

He's even been invited to present his project at a district meeting for the VFW.

"My plan is to go around and explain to the bartenders and the officials at all of the Legions and VFWs  this is what it's about, and if someone has a problem, they may see the sign and it help them or someone else," LeGrand said.

LeGrand has ordered 200 prints of his sign, ready to be placed in VFW and Legion halls across the state. He's said he's giving himself a couple years to meet his goal.

"I would be happy to attend any civic or service organization and discuss the 'Make the Call 22' project," LeGrand said.

For more information, contact LeGrand at (573) 275-8560. The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is (800) 273-8255.