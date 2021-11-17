Zonta to recognize five women at annual luncheon

Editorial

The local Zonta Club is one of the really impressive organizations that empowers area women on a local level while also using their collective efforts to make a big difference worldwide. On Friday, the organization will hold its annual luncheon to recognize several impressive ladies for their efforts.

To be honored this year are five women. Receiving the Lifetime Achievement Award is Carolyn Bohnert. Randa Rawlins will be honored with the Celebration Award. And Women of Achievement honorees are Sara Bradshaw, Tamara Zellars Buck and Gwen Maloney. You can read more about each one in a special tab that appeared in the Weekend edition of the Southeast Missourian and online at www.semissourian.com/zonta.

Later this month, Zonta will begin its 16 days of activism where the organization will shine a light on gender-based violence. It begins Nov. 25, International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women, and ends Dec. 10, Human Rights Day.

Zonta not only does great work when it comes to raising awareness on important issues such as gender-based violence, but it helps elevate women through scholarships and mentoring.

Congratulations to all of this year's Zonta honorees, and thank you to the organization for all it does to celebrate, elevate and cherish the women of our community.