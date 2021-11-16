News about Cape and Jackson matters. Sign up for free updates.
Prayer 11-16-21
O Heavenly Father, our glorious God, may we submit ourselves to you. Amen.
More to explore
-
Jackson company to move into 'spec' buildingMidwest Sterilization Corp. will occupy a 50,000-square-foot "speculative" building at 2550 Industrial Lane, just off Route PP. Construction began on the structure in 2017, according to Cape Girardeau Area Magnet interim director John Thompson, who...
-
City of Jackson gives final blessing to new ward mapJackson's Board of Aldermen unanimously approved the map for the city's four wards Monday a move necessitated by population increases noted in the 2020 U.S. Census. Jackson grew more than 12.5% since 2010, requiring shifts in ward boundaries in...
-
Cape City Council gives final approval to South Side Farms development plan1Cape Girardeau City Council members approved the preliminary development plan of South Side Farms with unanimous consent Monday night. The proposed urban farming community may bring a health care clinic, ballpark village, transitional housing and...
-
Local women's club fights against gender violenceMissouri ranked the second-highest state in the country for violence against women in a 2021 study by Violence Policy Center. Zonta Club of Cape Girardeau members want to shine light on the issue. "Incidents of gender-based violence is an epidemic...
-
Shots fired on Wisteria in Cape Sunday; no one injured, two juveniles detainedShots fired on Wisteria Drive on Sunday in Cape Girardeau resulted in a home struck by gunfire and two juveniles detained. According to police department Sgt. Joey Hann, officers responded to the 3000 block of Wisteria Drive for a report of shots...
-
-
House fires in two vacant buildings Friday, Saturday in Cape suspicious, uninhabitable5The Cape Girardeau Fire Department responded to back-to-back fires in two vacant homes late Friday night and early Saturday morning. According to a media release prepared by Fire Chief Randy Morris, both fires are considered suspicious and under...
-
SEMO Historic Preservation program celebrates 40th anniversary with weekend of activities1Alumni and current students in Southeast Missouri State University's Historic Preservation program got together to celebrate the program's 40th anniversary this weekend. To mark this year's milestone, a variety of events were held throughout the...
-
University marks coming launch of James Webb Space Telescope with Space WeekSoutheast Missouri State University joined almost 500 sites across the country to celebrate the launch of NASA's James Webb Space Telescope this past week. Southeast students and members of the community were invited to salute Space Week Nov. 8...
-
SEMO selects keynote speaker for 2022 MLK dinner1Southeast Missouri State University announced the keynote speaker for the university's annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration Dinner. Judge Brian S. Miller of the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Arkansas, will present...
-
-
Old Town Cape to launch holiday season with Christmas tree lightingFor many, the weekend after Thanksgiving marks the start of the Christmas season. The holiday season will take flight in downtown Cape Girardeau on Nov. 26 with the third annual Christmas tree lighting ceremony hosted by Old Town Cape Inc. The...
-
Truck takes down utility pole Sunday at William, S. West End in Cape; no one injuredWet pavement caused the driver of a truck to collide with a utility pole at the intersection of William Street and South West End Boulevard on Sunday morning in Cape Girardeau. According to Cape Girardeau Police Department Sgt. Joey Hann, the...
-
Photo Gallery 11/15/21SEMO Historic Preservation Association 40th anniversary banquetAlumni and current students of Southeast Missouri State University's Historic Preservation major celebrated the 40th anniversary of the program at the Historic Preservation Association's annual banquet Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, in the Wehking Alumni...
-
-
-
Jackson venue turns log cabin into modern three-bedroom house3Former history professor Art Mattingly visited a historic log cabin in Jackson for years, until, one day, he found it had disappeared. The pre-Civil War log house once stood near Old McKendree Chapel in Jackson. Mattingly and his students at...
-
Proposed Cape ordinance may put new intersection at Hwy. 74, Minnesota Ave.15Cape Girardeau City Council will have a first reading Monday for a right-in/right-out only intersection along the westbound traffic lane of Shawnee Parkway near Minnesota Avenue. The proposed intersection will give motorists easier navigation to...
-
-
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda for 11/15/21Cape Girardeau City Council 5 p.m. Monday City Hall 401 Independence St. Study session n No action will be taken during the study session Presentations n Recognition of Larry Davis for retirement from the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport n 16 Days of...
-
Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda for 11/15/21City of Jackson mayor and Board of Aldermen Regular meeting 6 p.m. Monday Action items Power, Light, and Water Committee n Motion setting the annual City of Jackson Employee Appreciation and Christmas Luncheon for 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dec. 10 at the...
-
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda for 11/15/21Cape Girardeau County Commission 9 a.m. Monday 1 Barton Square, Jackson Approval of minutes n Minutes of stated meeting of Nov. 8, 2021 Communications/reports other elected officials n COVID-19 Update: In an effort to keep Cape Girardeau County...
-
Shots fired on Broadway Thursday; no victims, witnesses11Cape Girardeau Police officers responded Thursday evening to a report of shots fired in the area of Broadway and Fountain streets in Cape Girardeau. CGPD Sgt. Joey Hann said officers responded to a report of shots fired and a report of people...
-
Harps, Schnucks weigh in on consumer prices following steep inflationary rise12Terry Snider, meat team leader at Harps Food Store in Jackson, said Wednesday he is witnessing firsthand the combined impact of the spike in inflation, supply chain problems and increased demand. There are "lots of shortages," Snider said. Snider...
-
Bailey becomes third mayoral candidate for Cape3For the first time in 11 years, the City of Cape Girardeau will hold a three-way primary election for the position of mayor in February. Ramona Bailey, a local business owner and Southeast Missouri State University alumnus, filed a completed...
-
More area pharmacies to offer pediatric COVID-19 vaccines14Children ages 5 to 11 became eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine in Missouri last week. Parents will have several options to get their kids the shot starting next week. A pediatric COVID-19 vaccine clinic will be held from 2 to 7 p.m. Thursday...
-
Cape Girardeau County commission OKs Phase II environmental study of county jail2Cape Girardeau County commissioners Clint Tracy, Paul Koeper and Charlie Herbst have voted to pay Trutest Solutions of Cape Girardeau County $6,486 to do an environmental assessment of the county jail in Jackson. "Trutest was the lowest and best bid...
-
Most read 11/12/21Cape Girardeau insurance broker advises eligible seniors to be cautious when applying for Medicare2Medicare's annual enrollment period, also known as "open enrollment," ends Dec. 7 and Charley Tinsley, owner/manager of TIG Thomas Insurance Group of Cape Girardeau, has some advice for new Medicare seekers. "The big thing about open enrollment is...
-
One dead after tractor-trailer, motorcycle collide on Independence5A tractor-trailer and motorcycle collided at Independence and Broadview streets in Cape Girardeau about noon Wednesday. The motorcycle had been traveling west on Independence and struck the tractor-trailer as the truck was turning east on...
-
Supply chain casualty U.S. flags for Cape County's Avenue of Flags20It's difficult to put a price on freedom, but one of its symbols is costing significantly more these days. According to David Cantrell, chairman of Cape Girardeau's Avenue of Flags, U.S. flags of the sort flying several times a year at the memorial...
-
Jackson woman sentenced to prison on drug charge2U.S. District Judge Stephen N. Limbaugh Jr. sentenced Terra Elizabeth Fowlkes, 33, of Jackson to 60 months in federal prison for possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute. Fowlkes pleaded guilty July 1 and admitted that Dec. 23 police...
-