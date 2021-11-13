News about Cape and Jackson matters. Sign up for free updates.
Newspaper delivery delayed
Due to a mechanical breakdown in the Southeast Missourian production plant, the delivery of several area newspapers will be delayed into Sunday and Monday for most customers, said Rust Communications co-president Jon K. Rust.
The problem is in our inserting and labeling machine, said Rust. This means that the newspapers, which are printed, could not be inserted and labeled in time to be delivered by mail on Saturday. A crew was pulled together to manually handle each newspaper, but with as many newspapers as are printed, its a long process. Mail customers will not receive the paper until Monday. And, because of the delays throughout the night, most home delivery customers might not receive the newspaper until Sunday. We are sorry for the inconvenience."
Rack copies should be available on Saturday, Rust said.
The delay will affect customers of the Southeast Missourian, Daily American Republic, and Standard-Democrat in Missouri, and State Gazette in Tennessee.
Comments
More to explore
-
Jackson venue turns log cabin into modern three-bedroom house1Former history professor Art Mattingly visited a historic log cabin in Jackson for years, until, one day, he found it had disappeared. The pre-Civil War log house once stood near Old McKendree Chapel in Jackson. Mattingly and his students at...
-
Proposed Cape ordinance may put new intersection at Hwy. 74, Minnesota Ave.1Cape Girardeau City Council will have a first reading Monday for a right-in/right-out only intersection along the westbound traffic lane of Shawnee Parkway near Minnesota Avenue. The proposed intersection will give motorists easier navigation to...
-
-
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda for 11/15/21Cape Girardeau City Council 5 p.m. Monday City Hall 401 Independence St. Study session n No action will be taken during the study session Presentations n Recognition of Larry Davis for retirement from the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport n 16 Days of...
-
Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda for 11/15/21City of Jackson mayor and Board of Aldermen Regular meeting 6 p.m. Monday Action items Power, Light, and Water Committee n Motion setting the annual City of Jackson Employee Appreciation and Christmas Luncheon for 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dec. 10 at the...
-
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda for 11/15/21Cape Girardeau County Commission 9 a.m. Monday 1 Barton Square, Jackson Approval of minutes n Minutes of stated meeting of Nov. 8, 2021 Communications/reports other elected officials n COVID-19 Update: In an effort to keep Cape Girardeau County...
-
Shots fired on Broadway Thursday; no victims, witnesses10Cape Girardeau Police officers responded Thursday evening to a report of shots fired in the area of Broadway and Fountain streets in Cape Girardeau. CGPD Sgt. Joey Hann said officers responded to a report of shots fired and a report of people...
-
Harps, Schnucks weigh in on consumer prices following steep inflationary rise9Terry Snider, meat team leader at Harps Food Store in Jackson, said Wednesday he is witnessing firsthand the combined impact of the spike in inflation, supply chain problems and increased demand. There are "lots of shortages," Snider said. Snider...
-
Bailey becomes third mayoral candidate for Cape2For the first time in 11 years, the City of Cape Girardeau will hold a three-way primary election for the position of mayor in February. Ramona Bailey, a local business owner and Southeast Missouri State University alumnus, filed a completed...
-
More area pharmacies to offer pediatric COVID-19 vaccinesChildren ages 5 to 11 became eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine in Missouri last week. Parents will have several options to get their kids the shot starting next week. A pediatric COVID-19 vaccine clinic will be held from 2 to 7 p.m. Thursday...
-
Cape Girardeau County commission OKs Phase II environmental study of county jail2Cape Girardeau County commissioners Clint Tracy, Paul Koeper and Charlie Herbst have voted to pay Trutest Solutions of Cape Girardeau County $6,486 to do an environmental assessment of the county jail in Jackson. "Trutest was the lowest and best bid...
-
Cape Girardeau insurance broker advises eligible seniors to be cautious when applying for Medicare2Medicare's annual enrollment period, also known as "open enrollment," ends Dec. 7 and Charley Tinsley, owner/manager of TIG Thomas Insurance Group of Cape Girardeau, has some advice for new Medicare seekers. "The big thing about open enrollment is...
-
Zalma woman arrested on outstanding warrantsA Zalma, Missouri, woman was taken into custody Wednesday morning on several warrants. A Missouri State Highway Patrol report stated Jennifer Jackson, 31, was arrested on a Stoddard County, Missouri, warrants for felony possession of a controlled...
-
Route N in Scott County closed for drainage workRoute N in Scott County, between County Road 332 and Route E near Commerce, Missouri, will be closed as Missouri Department of Transportation crews replace a culvert under the roadway. According to a MoDOT news release, the work will begin at 7 a.m....
-
Charleston man seriously injured after deer hits ATVCHARLESTON, Mo. A Charleston man was seriously injured after his all-terrain vehicle was struck by a deer late Wednesday in Mississippi County. According to Missouri State Highway Patrol, at 8:49 p.m. on Roue NN, three miles north of Charleston,...
-
East Prairie woman arrested for DWIAn East Prairie, Missouri, woman was taken into custody Tuesday afternoon for allegedly driving while intoxicated. A Missouri State Highway Patrol report said Brittany O'Connor, 33, was arrested in Mississippi County, Missouri, for misdemeanor...
-
-
Local retired pastor publishes 'Letters From Havana'Local retired pastor David Dissen has recently published a book, "Letters From Havana: LCMS Vicar Writes Home During Cuban Revolution (1957-58)," containing about 50 letters he wrote to his parents while on a vicarage in Cuba from August 1957 to...
-
-
-
One dead after tractor-trailer, motorcycle collide on Independence4A tractor-trailer and motorcycle collided at Independence and Broadview streets in Cape Girardeau about noon Wednesday. The motorcycle had been traveling west on Independence and struck the tractor-trailer as the truck was turning east on...
-
Cape airport seeks maintenance employees; airport traffic on track for yearly goal7Winter operations at the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport may look a little different this year. The airport's maintenance and operations staff has been very short staffed in recent months, according to manager Katrina Amos. "Until we can get people...
-
Supply chain casualty U.S. flags for Cape County's Avenue of Flags20It's difficult to put a price on freedom, but one of its symbols is costing significantly more these days. According to David Cantrell, chairman of Cape Girardeau's Avenue of Flags, U.S. flags of the sort flying several times a year at the memorial...
-
Humane Society to host annual gourmet food and dessert auction SundayThe annual Gourmet Food and Dessert Auction to benefit the Humane Society of Southeast Missouri will be from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday at the Montgomery Bank Conference and Training Center, 526 W. Main St. in Jackson. The event features entertainment by...
-
Honoring veterans and active duty personnel, Missouri State Parks announce free vouchersU.S. military veterans and active-duty military who camp at one of Missouri's 58 state parks Thursday will receive a voucher for a free night of future camping, the Missouri State Parks system has announced. The veteran or currently serving military...
-
Zion pastor to speak in Gordonville and Chaffee for Mission FestivalsZion Lutheran Church in Gordonville will be observing its Annual Mission Festival at 6 p.m. Saturday and 10:15 a.m. Sunday. St. Paul Lutheran Church in Chaffee will be observing its Mission Festival at 8 a.m. Sunday. The guest preacher will be the...
-
Most read 11/10/21Jackson woman sentenced to prison on drug charge2U.S. District Judge Stephen N. Limbaugh Jr. sentenced Terra Elizabeth Fowlkes, 33, of Jackson to 60 months in federal prison for possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute. Fowlkes pleaded guilty July 1 and admitted that Dec. 23 police...
-
-
Photo Gallery 11/10/21Old Town Cape, Inc. Revivify fundraiser 2021Old Town Cape, Inc. held the annual Revivify fundraiser Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, at Century Casino in Cape Girardeau. The evening included dinner, raffles, live entertainment and a silent auction, with all proceeds supporting the downtown Cape...
-
-
Most read 11/8/21Former Southeast Missourian journalists create podcast on Lawless murder, Kezer exoneration1Bob Miller, former editor of the Southeast Missourian, announced a serial podcast and website that digs deep to uncover the details of the 1992 Benton, Missouri, unsolved murder case of Angela Mischelle Lawless. Miller launched a trailer for the new...
-
Most read 11/8/21From Ste. Gen to Cape family boutique opens second outlet on BroadwayIf the interior of the new Belle Ever After Boutique at 407 Broadway in Cape Girardeau looks familiar, it's because the clothing outlet is essentially a replica of a store owned by the same family in St. Genevieve, Missouri. Cape Girardeau's Belle...
-
Most read 11/6/21Like chihuahuas? Humane Society needs homes for 15 chihuahuas after large rescue3When it comes to rescuing pets, it's hard for the Humane Society of Southeast Missouri to say no, according to director Tracy Poston. Despite having no space in its shelter, the group took in a pack of 15 chihuahuas and three cats from the same home...
-
Respond to this story
Posting a comment requires a subscription.