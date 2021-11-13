Newspaper delivery delayed 

Due to a mechanical breakdown in the Southeast Missourian production plant, the delivery of several area newspapers will be delayed  into Sunday and Monday for most customers, said Rust Communications co-president Jon K. Rust.

The problem is in our inserting and labeling machine, said Rust. This means that the newspapers, which are printed, could not be inserted and labeled in time to be delivered by mail on Saturday. A crew was pulled together to manually handle each newspaper, but with as many newspapers as are printed, its a long process. Mail customers will not receive the paper until Monday. And, because of the delays throughout the night, most home delivery customers might not receive the newspaper until Sunday. We are sorry for the inconvenience."

Rack copies should be available on Saturday, Rust said.

The delay will affect customers of the Southeast Missourian, Daily American Republic, and Standard-Democrat in Missouri, and State Gazette in Tennessee.