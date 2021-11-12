SEMO basketball programs tip off with opening wins

Editorial

Both the men's and women's basketball programs at Southeast Missouri State University are off to good starts in the 2021-2022 campaign.

The men opened their season on the road Tuesday evening at Missouri State, winning a tight contest 99-94. It was the first win for the Redhawks at JHQ Arena in six years. The win makes two consecutive years the Redhawks have won their opening contest under the leadership of Coach Brad Korn.

"We did a really good job sharing the basketball, and our guys made the right plays with the ball in their hands," Korn said. "I was proud of our rebounding and transition defense."

Get our Daily Headlines Sent right to your inbox.

The SEMO men will play their first home contest this weekend when Youngstown State visits the Show Me Center Saturday. Tip off is at 5:30 p.m.

Meanwhile the women's program is off to a 2-0 start under Coach Rehka Patterson.

The Redhawks won their season opener at home against William Woods on Nov. 1 by a score of 66-49. Then on Tuesday they defeated University of Health Sciences & Pharmacy (St. Louis) 68-45 at the Show Me Center.

Coach Patterson's team now goes on the road to play at Stephen F. Austin and Texas on Monday and Wednesday before returning home Nov. 22.

It's an exciting time of year for basketball fans. College basketball is just getting underway, and high school hoops are quickly approaching. In fact, you can read previews of our local high school programs beginning this weekend in the Southeast Missourian and online at semissourian.com.

We look forward to following all the good basketball competition this season.