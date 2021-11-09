Jessie Ritter Performs At The Library December 21st

Jessie Ritter returns to her hometown for an evening of original music. The performance will be on Tuesday, December 21st from 7-9pm at The Library in downtown Cape Girardeau. $10 suggested donation.

Growing up in Southeast Missouri, Jessie developed a love of country music from an early age. Her passion for telling stories continued to grow into a career that has taken her all across the globe as a performer. She's released music with Big Machine (Taylor Swift's label) in Nashville TN, and has written songs with music city's best hitmakers.

At this intimate show, you'll hear songs like "Home" - the soul-stirring single that received accolades as a semi-finalist in the Unsigned Only music competition. The corresponding music video was featured on CMT in the United States and Australia. Home reached #1 on TCN Countrys Top 20 Countdown on The Country Network, logging seventeen weeks on that chart, and many more in their Discovery Artist rotation. You'll also hear "Meet Your Mother," the song that won Jessie the NASH NEXT competition in 2018 and led to her first record deal in music city. And you'll be some of the first people to hear unreleased music from her new record that will be coming out in 2022.

This is a show you don't want to miss.

Find out more at www.jessieritter.com