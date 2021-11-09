*Menu
Southeast Missourian

McDonalds and Student Santas for Families

The following story has been submitted by a user of semissourian.com. To submit your own story to the site, click here.
User-submitted story by Jennifer Icaza-Gast
Tuesday, November 9, 2021
Jennifer Icaza-Gast accepts check for Student Santas.

Jennifer Icaza-Gast, founder of Student Santas, accepts a check from Cheryl Farrow, Director of Operations of McDonalds. Student Santas has helped 30,000 children and their families who would otherwise have very little for Christmas.

