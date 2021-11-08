*Menu
Guardian Angel School Participates in Fall House Games

User-submitted story by Debbie Gaines
Monday, November 8, 2021
Amelia Kyle works at getting her ping pong ball picked up as Elizabeth David looks on. They are St. Gabriel house members.

November 5 brought another exciting afternoon of house games for Guardian Angel students. The children participated in 3 sets of games with a Fall twist.

The goblet gobble had 5 students of each group transferring a ping pong ball by holding it between the chin and the neck. Each student had to move a ball from one end of the table to the other end and drop it in a cup.

The traffic yam posed a bit of a problem for several students. Five players per team had to transfer a potato from point A to point B on the floor by using a plastic spoon held in the mouth. Some of the students had trouble getting the potato to move and not go sideways. This was a relay race.

The last game was more mental. It was called Fall Emoji Pictionary. The paper had several phrases or words to be made from a row of emojis. Three students were on each team for this game.

Rylie Priggel (St. Gabriel) is determined to get her potato to keep moving.

When all of the games were over, each house had won one game and a tie was called. The students did have a blast playing these games and cheering each other along.

Sadler Mattingly (St. Michael) and Harper Gadberry (St. Raphael) really get into their roll (role), trying to push a potato across the floor during house games.
Amelia LeGrand coaches Tucker Hahn (both St. Raphael) along his way.
Cora Woods, Cooper Bryant, & Adisyn Seabaugh (St. Michael) work on the Fall emoji puzzle.

