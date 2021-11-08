News about Cape and Jackson matters. Sign up for free updates.
Guardian Angel School Participates in Fall House Games
The following story has been submitted by a user of semissourian.com. To submit your own story to the site, click here.
November 5 brought another exciting afternoon of house games for Guardian Angel students. The children participated in 3 sets of games with a Fall twist.
The goblet gobble had 5 students of each group transferring a ping pong ball by holding it between the chin and the neck. Each student had to move a ball from one end of the table to the other end and drop it in a cup.
The traffic yam posed a bit of a problem for several students. Five players per team had to transfer a potato from point A to point B on the floor by using a plastic spoon held in the mouth. Some of the students had trouble getting the potato to move and not go sideways. This was a relay race.
The last game was more mental. It was called Fall Emoji Pictionary. The paper had several phrases or words to be made from a row of emojis. Three students were on each team for this game.
When all of the games were over, each house had won one game and a tie was called. The students did have a blast playing these games and cheering each other along.
Comments
More to explore
-
Cape Girardeau County tax bills for 2021 are in the mail, collector says1Cape Girardeau County Collector Barbara Gholson told the County Commission on Monday real estate and personal property tax bills for 2021 are on their way to residents via U.S. mail. "We put them in the mail Friday and if they don't show up by...
-
Local children begin receiving pediatric COVID-19 vaccine Monday in Cape7For a few kids Monday, the hardest part of receiving their COVID-19 vaccine was choosing between "Space Jam" and "Avengers" Band-Aids. For the first time, children received the pediatric vaccine for COVID-19 at John's Pharmacy in Cape Girardeau, one...
-
Missouri House redistricting commission receives input in Cape GirardeauThe 20-member panel charged with redrawing the map for Missouri House legislative districts following the results of the 2020 U.S. Census held a public hearing in Cape Girardeau on Monday to hear witness testimony. The hearing in Cape Girardeau was...
-
Perryville native inducted into Missouri Veterans Hall of FameA Perryville, Missouri, native was one of six veterans recently inducted into Missouri Veterans Hall of Fame's class of 2021. Jim Eddleman, one of Missouri's National Veterans Memorial's founding members and largest donors, was inducted into the...
-
Jackson NSDAR members to soon set wreaths on vet gravesFor the first time, wreaths will be placed on about 1,250 veterans' graves in Jackson this December as part of Wreaths Across America, a national effort occuring at more than 2,500 locations, including Arlington National Cemetery. Russell Heights...
-
Cape Council declares official results of Nov. 2 election1With a unanimous vote Monday afternoon, Cape Girardeau City Council accepted the official results of the election held Nov. 2. City Council held a special meeting via Zoom to officially declare the results of the election. City charter requires the...
-
-
Speakers share stories of Stars and Stripes, military service during annual banquet3U.S. military members past and present, along with members of the community, gathered Saturday night to mark the 160th anniversary of Stars and Stripes, the U.S. armed forces newspaper. Speakers at the second annual Spirit of Democracy celebration...
-
SEMO Food Bank serves 80,000 a month with sudden increase in need8To keep up with increased need, Southeast Missouri Food Bank has upped its holiday mobile food distributions. SEMO Food Bank will do 36 mobile food distributions this season, with one in November and another in December in each of its 16-counties....
-
Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center holds weekend Riverfront Cleanup1The Conservation Nature Center brought the community together to do their part in helping to keep the Mississippi River clean this past weekend. The center held the Riverfront Cleanup on Saturday afternoon at Riverfront Park in downtown Cape...
-
St. Paul Lutheran Church in Chaffee celebrates 100 years of worshipCHAFFEE, Mo. St. Paul Lutheran Church in Chaffee has been standing in service of the community for a century as of Sunday. The church, at 201 Gray Ave., held a 100th anniversary celebration following the weekly service Sunday. Members enjoyed...
-
Former Southeast Missourian journalists create podcast on Lawless murder, Kezer exonerationBob Miller, former editor of the Southeast Missourian, announced a serial podcast and website that digs deep to uncover the details of the 1992 Benton, Missouri, unsolved murder case of Angela Mischelle Lawless. Miller launched a trailer for the new...
-
One City to host its first Christmas galaOne City in Cape Girardeau will host its first ever Christmas at the City gala from 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday. The formal-attire event will take place at the not-for-profit's headquarters at 610 Independence St. Drinks and food will be served while local...
-
Crappie numbers improve at Wappapello LakeWAPPAPELLO, Mo. Missouri Department of Conservation Fisheries Management biologist Dave Knuth wrapped up his annual crappie trap netting survey on Wappapello Lake the last week of October and was generally positive with what he saw. Knuth and...
-
Like chihuahuas? Humane Society needs homes for 15 chihuahuas after large rescue3When it comes to rescuing pets, it's hard for the Humane Society of Southeast Missouri to say no, according to director Tracy Poston. Despite having no space in its shelter, the group took in a pack of 15 chihuahuas and three cats from the same home...
-
Step Into the Light Tour to make upcoming stop at Show Me CenterAwakening Events is bringing the multi-artist tour 'Step Into the Light' to Cape Girardeau next weekend. The tour -- headlined by Christian music veterans Newsboys and special guests Mandisa, We Are Messengers, Cade Thompson and Adam Agee -- will...
-
River City Players wraps up season at Port CapeRiver City Players will be wrapping up their 2021 season with the performance of "Being Nice" written by Mark Niel and directed by Debbie Barnhouse. According to a press release, it is a one-hour comedy about friendships, relationships, divorce, and...
-
Time to 'fall back' to standard time Sunday; Cape Girardeau County lawmaker weighs in5"The time has come," the walrus said, "to talk of many things." Lewis Carroll's "The Walrus and the Carpenter" 1871 poem may be called to mind as Americans turn back the clock this weekend, abandoning daylight saving time (DST) to make the annual...
-
Photo Gallery 11/6/212nd annual Spirit of Democracy Celebration and Dinner and Silent AuctionThe Stars and Stripes Museum based in Bloomfield, Missouri, celebrated the newspaper's 160th anniversary through the second annual Spirit of Democracy Celebration and Dinner and Silent Auction in Cape Girardeau at the Osage Centre on Nov. 6. To...
-
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda for 11/7/21 meetingCape Girardeau County Commission 9 a.m. today 1 Barton Square, Jackson Approval of minutes n Minutes of stated meeting of Nov. 4, 2021 Communications/reports -- other elected officials n COVID-19 Update: In an effort to keep Cape Girardeau County...
-
-
Pediatric COVID-19 vaccinations limited in area, more availability coming soon23Children ages 5 to 11 became eligible for COVID-19 vaccinations in Missouri on Wednesday. Though, it may be a while before parents can find shots for their children at nearby pharmacies and health centers. According to a news release from the...
-
Cape Public Works fills vacant positions with open interview events14To fill several vacant positions, Cape Girardeau Public Works has begun hosting events for open interviews. The department was able to fill three positions at its first event last week, according to assistant Public Works director Casey Brunke....
-
Saint Francis physician discusses pancreatic cancer's survivability and treatmentGame show host Alex Trebek, actor Patrick Swayze, singer Aretha Franklin, St. Louis Cardinals Hall of Fame pitcher Bob Gibson, Supreme Court Associate Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Georgia congressman and civil rights icon John Lewis, comedian Jack...
-
Crowd files through Arena Building for Cape Parks & Recreation Spaghetti DayEleanor Marks, 1, eats bread and spaghetti during Thursday's Spaghetti Day at the Arena Building in Cape Girardeau. The Cape Girardeau Parks & Recreation Foundation held its 17th annual Spaghetti Day as volunteers served up spaghetti, mostaccoli,...
-
Copper Dome dinner honors the outstanding pieces of SEMOWhen Southeast Missouri State University alumni Kweku Arkorful, Cantrell Andrews, Wyky Jean and Aaron Adeoye started the Honorable Young Men Club at Cape Girardeau School District years ago, they could only hope for the impact it would have. Now,...
-
-
Local attorney disbarred for misconductA Jackson attorney has been disbarred for a variety of failings, according to a Missouri Supreme Court order. A brief compiled by the Office of Chief Disciplinary Counsel led to the action against Jonathan Lintner in October. According to the brief,...
-
Cape officials prioritize addressing labor shortage with future use tax revenue34Tuesday was a big win for Cape Girardeau, according to city manager Kenny Haskin. Voters approved a local use tax that may provide the City of Cape Girardeau millions of dollars a year. Revenue from the tax will not be received from the city until...
-
From the military to the classroom 'It took a drill sergeant for me'6A common component of military basic training is a "confidence course." The obstacles a tall cargo net to climb and descend, a rappelling tower to jump from, narrow beams high off the ground to traverse force troops to face their fears and...
-
Vietnam War still vivid for combat engineer7Vietnam is half a world away from Cape Girardeau, Missouri, and 1968 is more than a half-century removed from 2021. But that locale and that year are never far from Jack Trickey Jr. "There are things that still bother me to this day. A lot of this...
-
Most read 11/3/21Use tax passes in Cape, fails in Jackson, Scott City, Delta33With a 62% unofficial yes vote, Cape Girardeau voters approved a local use tax Tuesday night. The same measure did not pass in Jackson, Scott City and Delta. A use tax, often called an internet tax, imposes a tax equal to a municipalitys sales...
-
Most read 11/2/21Proposed South Side Farms would bring urban farm, new housing to South Cape9Jimmy Wilferth had just bought $30,000 in gift cards at Ruler Foods grocery store when a question pervaded his thoughts: How could he help bring sustainable change to the south side of Cape Girardeau? The gift cards were for participants of Tiger...
Respond to this story
Posting a comment requires a subscription.