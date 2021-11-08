Guardian Angel School Participates in Fall House Games

November 5 brought another exciting afternoon of house games for Guardian Angel students. The children participated in 3 sets of games with a Fall twist.

The goblet gobble had 5 students of each group transferring a ping pong ball by holding it between the chin and the neck. Each student had to move a ball from one end of the table to the other end and drop it in a cup.

The traffic yam posed a bit of a problem for several students. Five players per team had to transfer a potato from point A to point B on the floor by using a plastic spoon held in the mouth. Some of the students had trouble getting the potato to move and not go sideways. This was a relay race.

The last game was more mental. It was called Fall Emoji Pictionary. The paper had several phrases or words to be made from a row of emojis. Three students were on each team for this game.

When all of the games were over, each house had won one game and a tie was called. The students did have a blast playing these games and cheering each other along.