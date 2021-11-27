People and Their Pets: How pets help their humans live fully

People love their pets, and pets love their people. Its a bond built on love, service and dependence. They need us, but it seems we need them, as well. And as much work as they add to our lives, what they give in return is invaluable. They are loyal, loving and make us laugh. Pets have been known to sit with the hurting, bring joy to the lonely and offer life back to the empty-nester. The relationship between pets and people is proof we dont have to speak the same language to understand each other and get along. Sometimes, sitting and listening is all we need to do. And according to some of our four-legged friends, a belly rub doesnt hurt, either.

Here, meet a few Southeast Missouri people and their pets.

Debbie Sabella

Dogs: Layla and Luna

Debbie Sabella had plans to get a dog when she retired from her full-time job at Landmark Hospital in May 2021. What she didnt plan on was adopting two puppies  Layla, a 9-month-old great Pyrenees shepherd mix, followed by Luna, a 3-month-old blue heeler beagle mix  just months before retirement. But looking back, she wouldnt have it any other way. Both adopted from the Humane Society of Southeast Missouri, these precious girls have brought nothing but joy. While Sabella continued to work, the dogs went to Deer Creek Academy for daycare. Now that shes retired, they are all looking forward to hanging out, going to the park and traveling.

They love to chase each other, Sabella says. My house is lively again.

Michael D. Malone, MD, FACS and Deborah A. Drummond, FNP-C

Dog: Lady

Originally from Maryland, Michael Malone and Deborah Drummond moved to Southeast Missouri in September 2020 to pursue new career opportunities  Michael as a vascular surgeon at Saint Francis Medical Center and Deborah as a nurse practitioner at Cape Cardiology. Their dog, Lady, a 3-year-old German shepherd, came with them, and together, theyve been exploring the town and getting a feel for Cape Girardeau and the surrounding cities. While Deborah admits she wasnt always a pet lover, Lady has helped increase her exercise habits and helps her feel safer when walking the trail. Plus, her energetic and friendly personality attracts people to her. Being new to the area, it seems having a dog is a great way to meet new people.

Shes with us about 85% of the time  running errands, the farmers market, Tunes at Twilight, Malone says. She goes wherever we go.

Sue Ann Powell

Cats: George, Keeva, Bea, Sora, Buffy and Conner

Sue Ann Powell has always loved cats; they were part of her life growing up, and theyve been part of her marriage. And while she never expected to have six at one time, she and her husband, David, always make it work. David is a professor of education at Southeast Missouri State University. After retiring from a 30-year career in special education, Sue Ann spends her days volunteering at Safe Harbor Animal Rescue. Each cat theyve adopted has their own personality and story.

George was abandoned and kind of wild. Hes now the old guy. She found Keeva at Safe Harbor, screaming from the top of a cat tower. At 20 pounds, shes become the shy one of the bunch. Bea was a stray with a super sweet personality. Sora, a blue Russian, was adopted for her grandson. Buffy was adopted for her granddaughter. And when her husband was feeling left out and needed his own cat, they adopted Conner. Their hearts and home are currently full, but you never know what the future will bring.

Cats are very affectionate, Sue Ann says. People think of them as being aloof, but they are just waiting for you to sit down.

Adrian Taylor, Jr.

Dog: Vision

When Vision came into the Taylors' lives, it was out of tragedy and necessity. Adrian and his wife, LaKenya, had just said good-bye to their daughter, who died at birth in 2006. Living in Denver at the time, their son Joshua was 7 years old and expecting a little sister. Hoping to find a way to help him through the grief, a friend told them about a miniature schnauzer for sale in Colorado Springs. Together, they drove to pick her up and changed her name from Kujo to Vision, referencing Proverbs 29:18 (KJV), which states, Where there is no vision, the people perish. As a pastor, Adrian has always believed names are important, and Vision has definitely lived up to hers. At 15 years old, she is slowing down, but continues to offer comfort, support and encouragement to the entire family. Their son, Joshua, is now 21 years old.

She knows when someone is not doing well, Adrian says. If anyone is sick or having a bad day, she comes by and sits with you. She also loves to beg.

Vicki Lantz

Lemurs: Lucy, Ethel, Ruthie and Lila

Vicki Lantz has been around exotic animals her whole life. Raised on the farm where she still lives today and the owner of the Lazy L Safari Park, Vicki has made a living raising and caring for animals. She has learned a lot, loved a lot and laughed a lot. Some of her favorite animals are the ring-tailed lemurs Lucy, Ethel, Ruthie and Lila. After hand-raising them in her home, they are like her babies; when she talks to them, they know her voice. And though they look much the same, she is able to recognize them based on their unique personalities. As part of the educational programs at the safari park, the lemurs are well-taken-care-of; recently, a new swing was added to their home. While Lantz considers the lemurs part of the family, its important to note lemurs are not pets for everyone. Ringtail lemurs are an endangered species and need special care and training, which Lantz plans to provide for the rest of their lives.

Theres no retiring for us, Lantz says. Its just what we do.

Brenda Hargrave

Dog: Sophia

Cat: Kat

Brenda Hargrave was born and raised in Bloomfield, Mo., but currently lives in Fruitland. As a retired woman in her 70s, she admits it gets pretty quiet around the house, especially during this past year with social distancing and the threat of COVID-19. Having already owned Sophia, a Havanese dog, and Kat, a cat, Hargrave was looking to add to the family and found out about Safe Harbor Animal Rescue, a no-kill shelter in Cape County. Its companionship, for both the pet and the person. They take up space in an otherwise empty house and need to be taken care of. And Hargrave, in taking care of them, finds purpose and something to do.

Its kind of like having children, but they dont require nearly as much, Hargrave says.