1st Class Travel Celebrates 25 year Milestone!

1st Class Travel, your local travel experts for domestic and international travel arrangements, is proud to announce we have achieved a gratifying milestone: 25 years of making dreams come true in the travel industry.

We are thankful to our incomparable team of Expert Travel Consultants, and our wonderful customers who have supported 1st Class Travel throughout the last 25 years.

November 15-20, 2021, 1st Class Travel will be celebrating our 25th anniversary with Travel Shows featuring Ireland, Alaska, Scotland, and New England, plus offering exclusive travel sales with multiple Tour Operators and Cruise Lines as a way of saying thank you to our customers and community.

Throughout our 25 years, we have been rewarded great friendships with our customers and have been blessed to continue to grow our business in a community which is incredibly supportive of local small businesses. 1st Class Travel looks forward to continuing to use our expert knowledge in creating unique experiences for vacationers and helping them build treasured memories.