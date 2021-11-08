A Look Back: November

(G.D. Fronabarger ~ Southeast Missourian archive)

Three State College Indian football greats were seen as Little All-America prospects in November 1955. Here, they take a last look at their red jerseys and numbers that identified them to thousands of area football fans over a four-year period. On the left is Jim Lohr, a magnificent tackle; center is John Schneider, one of the greatest all-around ends in school history; and right is Larry Yeargain, a quarterback without peer in Missouri. The 1955 squad went 9-0 under coach Kenneth Knox and was led by Schneider, who was named to The Associated Press Little All-America first team. Lohr and Yeargain both were named honorable-mention All-America.