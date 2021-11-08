Prime Time Living: One week at a time

Back in January, a friend recommended The Year of Living Biblically, a funny and interesting book by a man who decided to spend an entire year obeying all the commands found in the Bible. When I shared with another fellow book-lover that Id read and enjoyed that book, she suggested I read Shonda Rhimes Year of Yes, which I also enjoyed.

I was intrigued by the idea of committing to a new behavior for 52 weeks; after lots of thought, I settled on not one, but two, closely-related 52-week-long commitments.

First, I will buy only gifts and personal necessities in 2022. Second: I will not purchase any of them from a big box store.

The first will probably pose the greater challenge. I have stashes of yarn and scrapbook materials on hand, so Ill be able to continue participating in two of my favorite hobbies. But not buying any books for an entire year will be a huge challenge. Thank goodness for my local public library and online resources such as Hoopla and Libby for free ebooks.

Ill also have to keep in mind what constitutes a need. I love to keep the bird feeders full, for example. But is that really a necessity? Not for me, of course, but it is for the birds. After some thought, Ive decided to continue purchasing bird feed. But not from a chain store; Ill be buying it at locally-owned hardware or feed stores, instead. Im sure similar decisions will arise throughout the year, so Ill need to be very intentional in my choices.

Im fairly confident that not shopping at big box stores will be easier. I stopped shopping at Walmart a dozen years ago and do most of my shopping at local businesses, but giving up Michaels Arts & Crafts and Target will be difficult. Im looking forward to finding more mom and pop stores in the area and as I travel.

Implementing these two 52-week challenges is a win-win situation: Ill save money and put what I do spend in the coffers of small businesses!

Why dont you join me in a Year of ...  of your own?

You could, like me, refrain from doing something for 52 weeks. You could stop exceeding the speed limit, for example, or stop watching television. Perhaps you could give up using tobacco products or take a year-long fast from social media. You could emulate the protagonist from Liar, Liar and refrain from telling a single lie  even of the little white variety  but for an entire year.

It could be fun  even beneficial  to do something for an entire year, instead. Read for at least 15 minutes every day or eat the recommended five to nine servings of fruits and vegetables for 365 days straight. Commit to some form of daily exercise, doing a random act of kindness or complimenting your significant other every day.

If you decide to participate in a 52-week challenge in 2022, I hope youll join the discussion Ill be having each Monday on social media and on my blog. Look me up and share your own experience.

Whatever you do  year-long commitment or not  make plans now for a spectacular 2022!

Patti Miinch, a long-time resident of Cape Girardeau currently living in Fenton, Mo., is an author, mother (and mother-in-law) of two, grandmother of three and retired educator; while she has many loves, spending time with her family, sports, travel and reading top the list.