Addressing Mental Health at Any Age: Southeast Behavioral Hospitals new geriatric addition

Addressing Mental Health at Any Age: Southeast Behavioral Hospitals new geriatric addition
Whether young or simply young at heart, taking care of mental health is more important now than ever.
The Southeast Behavioral Hospital, located at 639 Silver Springs Rd. in Cape Girardeau, opened its new, 22-bed geratric unit Oct. 18. Here, Dr. Pavan Palepu, physician and chief medical officer, answers questions regarding mental health and the hospitals newest addition.
What inspires your work in mental health?
I think its an underserved aspect of medicine. For a long time, it was just pushed under the rug. Ive seen in the last 10 to 20 years, theres been more of a push that mental health is just as important as your general physical health. People that have better mental health are better able to fight off their chronic illnesses.
What is the difference between the Southeast Behavioral Hospitals geriatric unit and more general mental health services?
Geriatrics is more geared towards the mature adult, so were dealing with more cognitive disorders and auditory processing disorders.
What are the key differences between the inpatient and intensive outpatient programs?
At the outpatient program, you get all the benefits of the inpatient program, but you get to go home to your family every night, sleep in your own bed at home and see your kids at home every night. Inpatient, its more of staying 24/7, so if youre having suicidal or homicidal thoughts or something where its not considered safe to go home, well keep you in the hospital.
What types of mental health conditions does the behavioral health hospital treat?
Pretty much any mental health depression, anxiety, post-traumatic stress, bipolar, schizophrenia, schizo-affective disorder, alcohol use, substance use theres a lot of different dignoses we can take care of there.
Do patients need a referral?
No, referrals are not required. A patient can refer themselves for a no-cost assessment, or have a family member/caregiver do this for them.
What do you believe will be the impact of having this geriatric unit?
Well be able to take care of these patients closer to home, so its easier for their families to participate, so theyre not hours away. It makes it easier for them to be treated faster and better.
As a physician, do you feel mental health is a significant concern among people who are a part of the older community?
A lot of times, theyre widowed, have lost their significant other or their kids grew older and moved away to raise a family of their own. A lot of times, theyre lonely, stuck in group homes and dont have the same coping mechanisms they used to have. I think theres a lot more mental health concerns in the elderly.
Theres sometimes a stigma around mental health. What would you do to encourage people to take care of their health?
I think young adults and adolescents nowadays are more in touch with themselves and can express themselves more freely than a generation ago. I think its harder with mature adults, as they grew up with people not talking about feeling depressed, and they don't want to burden family. Now, its OK to feel and say youre depressed or anxious.
For those with mental health concerns, what would you say is the best first step to reaching out to the Behavioral Health Hospital?
They should call the Admissions Counselor Hotline [at (573) 708-5000].
