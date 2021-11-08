SEMO Workshop, LLC: Creating local support for fellow veterans

Photo by Aaron Eisenhauer

When veteran Dustin Johnson returned from his service in the Navy, his mother Tina Johnson says her son had difficulty adjusting.

He just found himself kind of lost, she says. Not having that kind of structure from the military, its very common to not know what to do next.

Tina is currently the manager of SEMO Workshop, LLC, an organization founded by Dustin, which aims to bridge the gap between military service and civilian life for veterans. As Dustin has stepped away from SEMO Workshop, LLC to pursue his dream of running around the world, Tina will be completely responsible for SEMO Workshop, LLC operations.

The organization grew out of Dustins love of woodworking and desire to raise awareness about mental health struggles among veterans.

Still struggling to process a friends death and his discharge from the Navy in 2019, veteran Dustin Johnson moved between four cities and six jobs in a year. After a house fire that completely destroyed all his belongings, Tina says he experienced a period of poor mental health and a suicide attempt.

After recovering, Dustin felt he had a second chance at life, she says; he wanted to use that opportunity to help other veterans who are struggling post-service.

The organization was created in January 2021 under the name Workshop 22, referencing the 22 veterans who lose their lives to suicide each day. By February, they moved into the old Diebold Orchards building off I-55 in Benton, Mo. Now, they have opened a new location in Sikeston, Mo., for SEMO Workshop, LLC; Dustin will continue with his projects under the name of Workshop 22.

Photo by Aaron Eisenhauer

SEMO Workshop, LLC offers food, clothing and career resources to veterans in the Southeast Missouri region. In the past, theyve reached out to individuals experiencing homelessness by providing backpacks full of supplies and collecting trash. Its funded by the sales of woodwork, crafts, embroidery and in-house coffee, as stated on their Facebook page. Dustin initially funded Workshop 22 with his own woodworking projects available for sale at their location; SEMO Workshop, LLC also welcomes vendors to sell their own items.

In September, Tina says they served approximately 30 veterans a week and estimates impacting hundreds of local veterans in the past year. The food pantry is especially impactful, she says; during an unseasonably hot September, she recalls visitors sharing they were forced to choose between paying for air conditioning or groceries.

Thats where we are able to come in and help, Tina says. We partner a little bit with Catholic Charities out of Cape Girardeau, so when they come across veterans that need services or food, were able to help with that part of it, and theyre able to help with the housing part of it. Its a team effort to help them get back on their feet.

In addition to physical needs such as food and secure housing, SEMO Workshop, LLC provides educational and career opportunities. Dustin has personally helped veterans write and refine their resumes, Tina says. For those who are job searching, theyve also partnered with veteran-owned Steves Barbershop in Chaffee, Mo., to provide free haircuts and beard trims.

At their Benton location, they host painting and art classes that are open to the public at no charge to veterans. On social media, SEMO Workshop, LLC lists mixed-medium crafts, pottery and wood classes as other opportunities to socialize. Tina says they hope the classes give veterans a creative outlet and a purpose, no matter what they might be feeling.

Gathering together for the art classes helps veterans process their experiences and bond with others, Tina says.

A lot of them love that, because they have that camaraderie back again, like they did in the military, she says.

One of the biggest issues returning veterans face is the lack of access to mental health resources, Tina says. Connecting individuals in the Southeast Missouri region with resources and support is at the core of her vision for SEMO Workshop, LLC.

She anticipates the new Southeast Behavioral Hospital to have a positive impact, especially on those who have served in the military.

In this area, for veterans mental health, a lot of them have to travel to the [VA Medical Center] in Marion, Ill., Tina says. With the new mental health [facility] that theyre opening in Cape Girardeau, we hope that people in Southeast Missouri will be able to access this mental health resource.

Photo by Aaron Eisenhauer

SEMO Workshop, LLC itself expanded to a larger location in Sikeston, Mo., in October to reach a wider group of veterans in the area. The expansion, located at 2022 E. Malone St. near Lamberts Cafe, provides significantly more room for the clothing and food pantry, she says.

In the future, Tina says they plan to also house veterans experiencing homelessness. For now, she says they hope the new location will help bring more resources to Sikeston veterans.

The new location gives us a much bigger area to have a bigger and better food pantry, Tina says. We know theres more homeless veterans in Sikeston.

Want more information?

To keep up with the veteran-focused mission and updates on the new location, visit SEMO Workshop, LLCs Facebook page.